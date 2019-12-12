MONTCLAIR, N.J., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifi H2O, an innovative water-monitoring platform delivering real-time water quality intelligence, has announced the addition of Dr. James Stave to its advisory board.



Dr. Stave is a globally recognized rapid diagnostics expert with over 35 years of experience in the research, design, and development of rapid commercial tests for detection of contaminants, especially microbes in water matrices. He is also the inventor of patents involving novel reagents, methods, and devices including microfluidics to improve sensitivity and specificity in test methods. His roles as scientist, Vice President of R&D, and Chief Science Officer have resulted in the successful development and commercialization of over 50 rapid diagnostic products.

“Accelerating the time to detection of water pathogens and other water contaminants is a challenging and important endeavor, and I am excited to advise and assist Verifi H2O in achieving their goals and objectives. I look forward to our successful relationship developing and delivering commercially superior products to benefit the global water community.” said Dr. James Stave.

“We are humbled and honored to have Dr. Stave join our advisory board,” said Jim Poder, Verifi H2O’s President and COO. “Jim has a wealth of expertise and experience with rapid diagnostic systems. He has a passion for making the most of R&D to deliver commercially viable products and we will benefit tremendously from having him on our advisory board.”

Verifi H2O’s initial water quality surveillance systems will be available for commercial use in premise water systems for hospitals, hotels and facilities with cooling towers. Future systems will be designed and manufactured for residential applications.

About Verifi H2O

Verifi H2O is an innovative water-monitoring platform delivering real-time water quality intelligence. Verifi’s water quality surveillance systems are based on proprietary, advanced material technologies that enable the rapid detection of pathogens, contaminants, and chemicals of concern. Our systems provide customers with reliable information to make time sensitive decisions. Learn more at www.verifiwater.com.





