SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keytronic Corporation (Nasdaq KTCC), a world class provider of engineering design and electromechanical manufacturing services, today announced it has started shipping product from its new Da Nang, Vietnam manufacturing facility.



Keytronic’s Da Nang, Vietnam manufacturing facility is 133K square feet and currently has one SMT line and several final assembly lines. There is ample room to expand to 3 SMT lines and add multiple final assemble lines without any further construction. Keytronic completed this project within 8 months following site selection.

“I’m very proud of everyone who has been involved in getting our Da Nang facility up and running in such a short period of time,” said Craig Gates, President and CEO of Keytronic. “Our strategic decision to expand to Vietnam was initially fueled by the US-China trade war. However, we have received tremendous interest in the Vietnam facility both from customer’s who do have China tariff issues, and also from those that do not.”

About Keytronic

Keytronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. Keytronic provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Keytronic visit: www.keytronic.com.

Safe Harbour Statement

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Keytronic’s growth opportunities, including potential success and related revenues. Forward-looking statements include all passages containing verbs such as aims, anticipates, believes, estimates, expects, hopes, intends, plans, predicts, projects or targets or nouns corresponding to such verbs. Forward-looking statements also include other passages that are primarily relevant to expected future events or revenue or that can only be fully evaluated by events that will occur in the future. There are many factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted or projected in forward-looking statements, such as the success and timing of ramping, availability and timing and receipt of critical parts or components, as well as other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Keytronic’s SEC filings, including its most recent annual report and subsequent quarterly reports.