New York, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising prevalence of diseases like Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s and arthritis, rising geriatric population coupled with favorable reimbursement scenario are the key factors contributing to high CAGR of Personal Mobility Devices market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Personal Mobility Devices market was valued at USD 7400.7 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 12426.0 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7%. A personal mobility device is a vehicle that is designed to be used by one person, has one or more wheels that operate on a single axis, and is propelled by an electric motor attached to the vehicle or by human power or both.

Due to the high cost of personal mobility devices, manufacturers are encouraged to finance R&D initiatives for the development of new-age devices, and health insurance companies have been resolving the price-rise crisis with favorable reimbursement plans. Furthermore, governments of different nations are focusing on initiatives to create awareness regarding personal mobility devices. For instance, in August 2015, The Government of India made an effort to transform 5,000 public places in India to be disabled-friendly by July 2019. The sites include all airports, major railway stations, and 4,000 key buildings, which in turn is expected to favor the growth of the personal mobility devices market. Also, European Union implemented the European Disability Strategy 2010-2020 (EDS) in 2010, to complement national efforts with a European-wide framework. The European Disability Strategy’s main aim is to allow people with disabilities to have the right to participate equally and fully in the society and economy.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2279

As social ideologies like workplace equality penetrate in developed as well as developing countries, the popularity of wheelchairs and crutches is markedly mounting and attracting more capital towards the personal mobility devices market. Besides, the susceptibility of the geriatric population to motion control disorders is opening up lucrative prospects for personal mobility devices. However, high purchasing and maintenance cost of the equipment are expected to impede the market growth of Personal mobility devices industry.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Several homes or office modifications are made to facilitate navigation within a building or in other areas where there are changes in surface heights. These include ramps, stairlifts, and handrails. Access ramps are essential as some people with walkers, canes, and crutches find that ramps provide easier access than steps.

Stairlifts are devices that move people and wheelchairs up and downstairs, either through the floor or along the staircase. Handrails are unique devices that are fitted in many restrooms and by entrances to provide support and stability to people with mobility issues.

Modern technology is enabling access to some of the coolest personal mobility devices ever to hit the personal mobility devices market. While they are not common now, these impressive advancements are anticipated to be the next big thing, minimizing the use of cars and public transport not only for a greener world but also to look super cool navigating the streets. For instance, in September 2018, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC launched new QUICKIE Q700 M SEDEO ERGO, an advanced mid-wheel drive power wheelchair.

Acton Rocket Skates, Yuneec E-Go, Self-Balancing Hoverboards, EcoReco Electric Scooter, Ninebot One are the five topmost modern mobile devices that are trending among the youth and are set for tremendous growth in the coming years

The global Personal Mobility Devices market is highly fragmented with major players like TOPRO, Carex Health Brand Incorporation, Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing, Invacare, Sunrise Medical, Pride Mobility, Kaye Products, Electric Mobility, Briggs Healthcare, and Patterson Medical among others, that collectively constitute a competitive market

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/personal-mobility-devices-market

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Personal Mobility Devices market on the basis of product type, end use and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Wheel chairs Manual Powered

Scooters

Hand Bikes Electric handbikes Manual handbikes Hybrid handbikes

Walking aids Rollators Premium Low cost

Stair lifts

Power Addon products

Other walking aids Canes Folding Canes Quad Canes Offset Canes Crutches Axillary Crutches Elbow Crutches Forearm Crutches Walkers Standard Walkers Knee Walkers



Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Products (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Patient Lifts Manual Lifts Power Lifts Stand Up Lifts Heavy Duty Lifts Overhead Track Lifts

Stair Lifts Indoor Stair Lifts Outdoor Stair Lifts

Medical Beds Electric Beds Manual Beds Stretchers Low Beds Water Beds

Bars and Railings

Commodes and Showers

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Urgent Care Center

Home Care setting

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2279

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Browse more similar reports on Diagnostics category by Reports And Data

Photomedicine Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/photomedicine-market

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-quality-control-market

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com