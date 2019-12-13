Baltimore, Maryland, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year, over 2 million American youth formally enter the juvenile justice system. Over 65% of these young adults have at least one diagnosable mental health problem and 20-25% have serious emotional issues. Over two-thirds of young people involved with the American justice system usually experience mental health problems during incarceration.

According to former inmates, juvenile prison guard strip searches cause mental health problems. Children as young as 10 years old are being routinely strip-searched in detention centers with minimal or no contraband found.

Dr. Jay Jalisi, a Democratic member of the Maryland House of Delegates, is a strong advocate of juvenile justice reforms. He has sponsored legislation aimed at strengthening key protections for young people exposed to the juvenile justice system.

Delegate Jay Jalisi is aware of the mental health problems associated with the controversial strip- searches and shackling. He sponsored legislation aimed at restricting juvenile strip-searching. That led to the creation of a task force whose members included Delegate Jay Jalisi.

According to Jay Jalisi Maryland, strip searches are invasive and they are damaging to minors below 12 years. Jay Jalisi and his team made significant progress in reviewing the shortcomings of the juvenile justice system. One of the recommendations raised by Dr. Jay Jalisi was prohibiting the detention of minors below 12 years.

As an experienced medical doctor who is a graduate of John Hopkins University, Dr. Jay Jalisi is aware that adolescence is a period of development that is characterized by increased risk-taking and experimentation. Novelty-seeking behavior such as drug use, truancy, and reckless driving are common during adolescence.

Most juvenile offenders are first-time offenders. Dr. Jay Jalisi advocates for leniency for first-time offenders. Evidence indicates that youth who commit serious offenses make a very small percentage of the delinquent population.

Jay Jalisi Maryland has been working on juvenile justice reforms since 2016. He is committed to reforming draconian juvenile detention laws. The justice system is heavily reliant on confinement and containment. These measures remove young people from their families, neighborhoods, and peer groups.

The juvenile justice system mostly affects economically disadvantaged and minority youth. Research indicates that "race matters" above and beyond the nature of an offense. The youth of color are overrepresented at every stage of the juvenile justice system.

Delegate Jay Jalisi continues to advocate for juvenile justice reforms that benefit entire communities, especially economically disadvantaged and minority youth.

Underprivileged individuals and households are also affected by homelessness. The plight of homeless people is an issue that is close to Jalisi's heart. He has been vocal in sponsoring legislation aimed at facilitating robust social protection mechanisms for underprivileged communities.

Every year, over 50,000 people in Maryland experience homelessness. Most of these people are poor. Dr. Jay Jalisi is advocating for the end of homelessness in Maryland. He acknowledges the need for transitional housing in Maryland for at-risk populations and families.

Delegate Jay Jalisi sponsored a bill aimed at reducing homelessness in Maryland by authorizing the Governor to provide funding in the annual budget of 2020, which will support disbursing housing grants.

In the Maryland General Assembly, Delegate Jay Jalisi has passed legislation to increase state funding for homeless shelters. A bill passed by Jay Jalisi Maryland provides student loan assistance for children from foster care homes. Dr. Jay Jalisi also sponsored legislation that made it a felony to assault firefighters and other first responders.

Jay Jalisi Maryland has handled important committee assignments that have facilitated major legislative milestones. He is a candidate for the 2020 special election for Maryland's 7th congressional district, a seat that was left vacant after the death of Elijah Cummings.