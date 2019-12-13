Schibsted has on 12 December 2019 purchased 44,000 own A-shares at an average price of NOK 259.7708 per share and 17,000 own B-shares at an average price of NOK 243.1124 on the Oslo Stock Exchange. After these transactions Schibsted owns a total of 2,971,267 own A-shares and 1,183,176 own B-shares.

The transaction is part of the buyback program that Schibsted announced 16 July 2019, stating an ambition to buy back up to 2% of the Company’s shares.

Accumulated, Schibsted has bought back 1.65% of the shares since the program commenced.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act