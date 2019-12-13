The Hellesylt Hydrogen Hub, a consortium of leading players in the hydrogen field, including Hexagon, has been awarded NOK 37.6 million under the PILOT-E funding scheme for the development of a hydrogen production facility that can deliver hydrogen to ferries and cruise ships in the Geirangerfjord, as well as to other mobility applications. The ambition is to achieve zero-emission operations in the Geirangerfjord, one of two World Heritage Fjords in Norway, by producing green hydrogen locally.

