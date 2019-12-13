THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NB Private Equity Partners Publishes Quarterly Report and Re-stated October NAV

13 December 2019

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”), a closed-end private equity investment company, today releases its 30 September 2019 Quarterly Report and Re-stated October Net Asset Value (“NAV”). Key highlights and commentary are below and the complete report can be found on the Company’s website at www.nbprivateequitypartners.com .

Key Highlights

·Year to date NAV development:

(Returns in $USD) 30 Sep-19

YTD 31 Oct-19

Re-stated YTD Total return NAV development

per Share1



8.3% 8.5% NAV development per Share 5.0% 5.2%

Within the Quarterly Report, 30 September 2019 NAV per Share of $18.77 (£15.23) increased $0.90 (£1.20) from $17.87 (£14.03) NAV per Share at 31 December 2018 30 September 2019 NAV per Share increased $0.33 per Share, or 1.8% from the originally published 30 September 2019 monthly NAV estimate 30 September 2019 LTM total return was 6.0%



Including the new private valuation information contained in the Quarterly Report, 31 October 2019 NAV per Share (re-stated) was $18.80, which is an increase of $0.30 or 1.2%, from the originally published 31 October 2019 monthly NAV estimate of $18.58 31 October 2019 year to date total return was 8.5%, based on the re-stated October NAV 31 October 2019 LTM total return was 7.4%



Year to date, through 30 September 2019, the NAV per Share increase of $9.5 million was driven by: $69.9 million of unrealised & realised net gains primarily attributable to the receipt of new valuation information, or $1.46 per share $53.1 million returned to shareholders of which $27.3 million, or $0.57 was paid through a dividend, and $25.8 million was returned via share buybacks, resulting in NAV per share accretion of $0.18 $10.2 million of accrued cash and PIK interest from the income portfolio, or $0.21 per share $10.6 million, or $0.22 per share, of unrealised positive foreign exchange adjustments on non-USD investments $28.2 million decrease in NAV primarily attributable to financing costs, management fee, carried interest accrual and other fee accruals







Portfolio Valuation

The value of NBPE’s private equity portfolio as of 30 September 2019 was based on the following information2:

100% of the private equity fair value was valued as of 30 September 2019 94% in private direct investments 6% in public securities





Portfolio Commentary through 31 October 2019

Performance: Total return NAV gain of 8.5% through 31 October 2019 driven by direct equity investments

Total return NAV gain of 8.5% through 31 October 2019 driven by direct equity investments Exit Activity: Six full realisations in 2019 year to date from Berlin Packaging, Assurant (formerly The Warranty Group), Fairmount Minerals, Standard Aero, Hilsinger and Aruhi. These investments generated $85.7 million of total distributions (inclusive of prior distributions), a 2.5x gross multiple of invested capital and a 24% gross IRR in aggregate. Year to date, NBPE has received total realisations of $162.9 million across the portfolio

Six full realisations in 2019 year to date from Berlin Packaging, Assurant (formerly The Warranty Group), Fairmount Minerals, Standard Aero, Hilsinger and Aruhi. These investments generated $85.7 million of total distributions (inclusive of prior distributions), a 2.5x gross multiple of invested capital and a 24% gross IRR in aggregate. Year to date, NBPE has received total realisations of $162.9 million across the portfolio New Investments: $67.7 million invested in five new direct equity investments year to date and follow-ons of $17.3 million

$67.7 million invested in five new direct equity investments year to date and follow-ons of $17.3 million Dividend: $0.29 per Share dividend declared on 17 July 2019. This dividend represents an annualised yield of 3.1% on the re-stated 31 October NAV and 4.0% on the 31 October 2019 closing share price of £11.18





1 Assumes reinvestment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflects cumulative returns over time period shown.

2 Please refer to the valuation methodology section of the report for a description of the Manager’s valuation methodology.





