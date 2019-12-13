THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS
NB Private Equity Partners Publishes Quarterly Report and Re-stated October NAV
13 December 2019
NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”), a closed-end private equity investment company, today releases its 30 September 2019 Quarterly Report and Re-stated October Net Asset Value (“NAV”). Key highlights and commentary are below and the complete report can be found on the Company’s website at www.nbprivateequitypartners.com.
Key Highlights
·Year to date NAV development:
|(Returns in $USD)
|30 Sep-19
YTD
|31 Oct-19
Re-stated YTD
|Total return NAV development
per Share1
|8.3%
|8.5%
|NAV development per Share
|5.0%
|5.2%
Portfolio Valuation
The value of NBPE’s private equity portfolio as of 30 September 2019 was based on the following information2:
Portfolio Commentary through 31 October 2019
For further information, please contact:
NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593
Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3603 2803
Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com
About NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.
LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
About Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $339 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.
This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.
NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.
1 Assumes reinvestment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflects cumulative returns over time period shown.
2 Please refer to the valuation methodology section of the report for a description of the Manager’s valuation methodology.
Attachment
NB Private Equity Partners Limited
St. Peter Port, GUERNSEY