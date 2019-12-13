INVITATION

Press release

Paris (France) –December 13, 2019, 8:00 am

Ymagis Launches E-Commerce Solution for Cinema Exhibitors in France, Belgium & Luxembourg

The Ymagis Group (FR0011471291, MAGIS, PEA-PME), the European specialist for digital technologies serving the cinema industry, is announcing the launch by CinemaNext of its dedicated e-commerce platform, CinemaNext Shop, in France, Belgium and Luxembourg. The site will be rolled out to cinema exhibitors across Europe and internationally in early 2020.

The first online shop of its kind for the cinema technology industry, https://shop.cinemanext.com enables existing and new customers to order from CinemaNext’s catalogue of thousands of spare parts, consumables, projection & sound equipment, and software solutions, among others. Soon available in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Arabic, each listing on the site is accompanied by a detailed product data sheet, image, manufacturer’s reference and price. The store’s offering will broaden and be enriched with further products & services, including second-hand equipment, on a regular basis.

"CinemaNext Shop has been developed to allow industry professionals to quickly and securely order anything they may require, from Xenon lamps to 3D glasses to speakers, in just a few clicks, seven days a week,” says Georges Garic, Senior Vice President of CinemaNext. “Our goal is very simple: to ensure clients’ screens never go dark and that moviegoers enjoy the best cinematic experience. With its guaranteed results and unlimited potential, we are thrilled to introduce CinemaNext Shop as the new online reference for cinema exhibitors’ equipment needs.”

Tim Potter, VP Sales, explains, "With its intuitive interface, CinemaNext Shop will revolutionize the way our customers go about ordering their consumables, with a smoother, simplified process so that they can devote more time to their daily operations. Once logged in to their account, customers have access in real-time to our exhaustive catalogue of products, inventory status and prices. They can also view the history of all orders placed online for each of their theatre locations, making it easier to purchase any replacement parts in a matter of minutes, or use the comparison tool to select the best product for them. As a ‘self-service’ solution, cinema exhibitors now have everything they need at their fingertips, 24 hours a day, through CinemaNext Shop.”

ABOUT YMAGIS GROUP

Ymagis is a European leader in advanced digital technology services for the cinema industry. Founded in 2007, the Group is headquartered in Paris and has offices in 22 countries with 750 employees. Our core business is structured around four main units: CinemaNext (exhibitor services: sales and field services, software solutions, customer service/NOC), Eclair (content services: postproduction, theatrical delivery, digital distribution, versioning and accessibility, restoration and preservation), Virtual Print Fee (VPF) for finance solutions and other activities (Virtual Reality). For more information, please visit www.ymagis.com







YMAGIS is listed on Euronext Paris and is part of the CAC Small, CAC Mid and Small and CAC All-Tradable indices.







“Our innovative online store will help customers to more easily manage their own inventory while benefitting from our optimized supply chain, logistics and attractive pricing with every order,” adds Maxime Rigaud, Managing Director of CinemaNext France. “CinemaNext Shop is directly connected to our ordering, billing and shipping systems so that all purchases made via the platform are processed automatically for greater ease of use and faster turnaround times. We are thrilled that our customers will now have access to our stock via their computers and smartphones from anywhere in the world with quick shipment from our distribution platform in Liège (Belgium), in the heart of Europe.”

