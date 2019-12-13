Øresunds Bridge CEO resigns in 2020

CEO of the Øresunds Bridge Consortium Caroline Ullman-Hammer resigns after 13 profitable years in the Swedish-Danish company. She will remain in her role until further but will resign when a new CEO is appointed during 2020.

Caroline Ullman-Hammer joined the Øresund Bridge in 2007 and has since then contributed to raising traffic volumes, increased results and significant growth in customers. The Øresunds Bridge has over 550.000 BroPas-customers.

"We thank Caroline Ullman-Hammer for the very fine efforts. Under Caroline's management the bridge has positioned itself clearly – with several years' increased traffic, lowered operating costs and significantly more customers. She is responsible for the commercially healthy company, on which the bridge safely leans", says Peter Frederiksen, Chairman of the Board of directors of the Øresunds Bridge Consortium.

"The Øresund Bridge is essential for the integration of Skåne and Sjælland, but also ties the region with the rest of Europe. In Caroline Ullman-Hammer's time as CEO the freight traffic by both train and trucks has increased considerably and there have been several traffic records for leisure traffic", says Bo Lundgren, Vice Chairman.

The board of directors has initiated a recruitment process in order to find a new CEO.

"I am proud to have created strong growth in both road- and train traffic. We work every day to run a safe and open connection, but also a financially well-run company. This is an exciting company that stands strong today. Our 20th anniversary is ahead, and the time has come for someone else to lead the development of the Øresunds Bridge into the new decade", says Caroline Ullman-Hammer.