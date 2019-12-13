Noerresundby, Denmark, 13 December 2019
Announcement no. 70/2019
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 31 dated 20. June 2019, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 August 2019 to 31 December 2019.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 6 December 2019 to 12 December 2019:
|Number of
shares
|Average
purchase price
|Transaction
value in DKK
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|109,217
|162.78
|17,778,635
|6 December 2019
|300
|188.40
|56,520
|9 December 2019
|600
|185.20
|111,120
|10 December 2019
|700
|184.00
|128,800
|1 December 2019
|800
|186.80
|149,440
|12 December 2019
|800
|185.50
|148,400
|Accumulated under the programme
|112,417
|163.44
|18,372,915
With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 534,943 of treasury shares, corresponding to 5.98% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,942,838 including treasury shares.
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk
Attachment
RTX A/S
Nørresundby, DENMARK
RTX CA No 70-2019 - 13.12.19 - Share repurchase programmeFILE URL | Copy the link below
RTX A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: