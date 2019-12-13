Noerresundby, Denmark, 13 December 2019

Announcement no. 70/2019









The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 31 dated 20. June 2019, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 August 2019 to 31 December 2019.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 6 December 2019 to 12 December 2019:

Number of

shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value in DKK Accumulated, latest announcement 109,217 162.78 17,778,635 6 December 2019 300 188.40 56,520 9 December 2019 600 185.20 111,120 10 December 2019 700 184.00 128,800 1 December 2019 800 186.80 149,440 12 December 2019 800 185.50 148,400 Accumulated under the programme 112,417 163.44 18,372,915

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 534,943 of treasury shares, corresponding to 5.98% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,942,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

