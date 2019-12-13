Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 13 December 2019 at 11.00 Finnish time





In 2020, Valoe Corporation will publish the financial statements release and three interim reports as follows:

- Financial statements release 2019 on Thursday 20 February 2020

- Interim report January-March 2020 on Wednesday 13 May 2020

- Interim report January-June 2020 on Wednesday 26 August 2020

- Interim report January-September 2020 on Wednesday 11 November 2020





The Annual Report 2019 will be published in company’s home page during the week 17/2020.

Valoe Corporation’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 7 May 2020.





