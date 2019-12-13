For immediate release

13 December 2019

EIB announces funding programme of EUR 60 billion for 2020

The EIB estimates its funding needs for 2020 at EUR 60 billion. The EIB Board of Directors in its December meeting approved a borrowing authorization of up to EUR 65 billion, allowing for upside flexibility.

The EIB has completed its 2019 funding programme of EUR 50.3 billion – in line with the funding authorization announced for the year.

Bond redemptions for 2020 are estimated at EUR 70 billion. Redemptions in 2019 amounted to EUR 61.6 billion.

