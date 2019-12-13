Dublin, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pressure Sensor Market by Product Type (Absolute, Gauge, Differential, Sealed, and Vacuum), Technology (Piezoresistive, Capacitive, Resonant, Electromagnetic, and Optical), Application, Function, End-User Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pressure sensor market is projected to grow from USD 17.4 billion in 2019 to USD 23.6 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 6.3%.

Advancements in nanoelectromechanical system (NEMS) technology, large-scale adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) platform, and remote connectivity provide major growth opportunities to pressure sensor market players. The pressure sensor market growth is mainly driven by advancements in microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), increase in demand from automotive and medical industries, stringent government regulations, and rise in the adoption of smart technology.



Automotive end-user industry to hold the largest share in the pressure sensor market by 2024



The automotive segment in the pressure sensor market is projected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. This segment is projected to retain its lead in the market during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of pressure sensors in the automotive industry and focus of manufacturers to comply with the mandates laid down by governments. For instance, in the engine management systems, to enhance the efficiency of car engines, pressure sensors have to accurately monitor engine conditions, such as air volume and exhaust gas pressure of the EGR system.



Absolute pressure sensor to hold the largest share in the pressure sensor market by 2024



The absolute pressure sensor segment in the pressure sensor market is projected to hold the largest share in the pressure sensor market during the forecast period. This segment is projected to retain its lead in the market during the forecast period due to its usage for measuring pressure changes in barometric pressure or as altimeters.



APAC to be the largest pressure sensor market by 2024



APAC is projected to hold the largest share in the pressure sensor market during the forecast period. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are the major contributors to the growth of the pressure sensor market in the Asia Pacific. The pressure sensor market in the Asia Pacific is projected to be driven by the emerging automobile and industrial manufacturing companies and the rising demand for pressure sensors from the overseas markets of North America and Europe.



Key Players Profiled

Honeywell (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

Amphenol (US)

BD Sensors (Germany)

Emerson Electric (US)

First Sensor (Germany)

Micro Sensor (China)

Quartzdyne (US)

Sensata Technologies (US)

Crane (US)

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Pressure Sensor Market

4.2 APAC: Pressure Sensor Market, By Country and End-User Industry

4.3 Pressure Sensor Market, By Application

4.4 Pressure Sensor Market, By Technology

4.5 Pressure Sensor Market, By Product Type

4.6 Pressure Sensor Market, By End-User Industry

4.7 Pressure Sensor Market, By Key Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advancements in Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)

5.2.1.2 Increase in Demand From the Automotive and Medical Industries

5.2.1.3 Stringent Government Regulations

5.2.1.4 Increase in Demand for Smart Technology

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Intense Pricing Pressure

5.2.2.2 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancements in Nanoelectromechanical System (NEMS) Technology

5.2.3.2 Large-Scale Adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) Platform and Remote Connectivity

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Regulatory Barriers

5.2.4.2 Mechanical Shock and Vibration Loading

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Pressure Sensor Market, By Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pressure Sensing

6.2.1 Pressure Sensors for Sensing Function Find Application in End-User Industries Such as Automotive, Aviation, Medical, and Manufacturing

6.3 Altitude Sensing

6.3.1 Pressure Sensors for Altitude Sensing are Used for Rockets, Satellites, Commercial, and Military Aircraft

6.4 Flow Sensing

6.4.1 Differential Pressure Sensors for Flow Sensing Offer Advantages in Terms of Better Stability and Faster Frequency Response

6.5 Depth Sensing

6.5.1 Pressure Sensors for Depth Level Function Find Application in the MEAsurement of Open Water Level and Surface Water Inflow



7 Pressure Sensor Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Absolute Pressure Sensors

7.2.1 Absolute Pressure Sensors are Used to Measure Pressure, Referred to as Vacuum or Zero Pressure

7.3 Gauge Pressure Sensors

7.3.1 Gauge Pressure is the Measurement of Pressure Relative to the Present Atmospheric or Barometric Pressure

7.4 Differential Pressure Sensors

7.4.1 Differential Pressure Sensors are at the Core of Numerous Devices That Measure Flow, Liquid Level, and Pressure of Industrial Processes

7.5 Sealed Pressure Sensors

7.5.1 Sealed Pressure Sensors are Ideal for Applications Involving Dust, High Humidity, or Frequent Cleaning

7.6 Vacuum Pressure Sensors

7.6.1 Vacuum Pressure Sensors are Used to Measure Suction as Well as Compound Pressure Ranges



8 Pressure Sensor Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors

8.2.1 The Piezoresistive Pressure Sensing Technology is Suitable for Measuring Absolute, Gauge, Vacuum, and Differential Pressures

8.3 Capacitive Pressure Sensors

8.3.1 Capacitive Pressure Sensors Find Applications in Measuring Liquid or Gas Pressure in Car Tires and Jet Engines

8.4 Resonant Solid-State Pressure Sensors

8.4.1 Resonant Solid-State Pressure Sensors Can be Used for Low Differential Pressure Applications as Well as for the Detection of Absolute and Gauge Pressures

8.5 Electromagnetic Pressure Sensors

8.5.1 Electromagnetic Pressure Sensors Measure the Displacement of a Diaphragm By Means of Changes in Inductance or Reluctance

8.6 Optical Pressure Sensors

8.6.1 in Optical Pressure Sensors, the Physical Change of an Optical Fiber is Used to Detect Strain Due to Applied Pressure

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Piezoelectric

8.7.1.1 Piezoelectric Pressure Sensors are Used for Measuring Dynamic Pressure

8.7.2 Potentiometric

8.7.2.1 Potentiometric Pressure Sensors are Low-Cost Sensors

8.7.3 Thermal

8.7.3.1 Thermal Pressure Sensors use a Thermal Conductivity Gauge



9 Pressure Sensor Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive On-Vehicle

9.2.1 Automotive On-Vehicle Application to Account for the Largest Share During the Forecast Period

9.3 Medical Devices

9.3.1 Pressure Sensors Find Application in Several Medical Devices, Including Blood Pressure Monitoring Systems (BPMS), Ventilation/Respiration Systems, and Cardiac Catheters

9.4 HVAC

9.4.1 Pressure Sensors Aid HVAC Systems to Operate at Optimum Levels While Improving Building Maintenance

9.5 Process Control

9.5.1 Process Control or Monitoring Implies Controlling Continuously Changing Variable Data or Methods in an Industrial Process

9.6 Test & Measurement

9.6.1 Product Testing, Verification, and Measurement With the Help of Pressure Sensor are Done in Extreme Environment

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Other Pressure Sensor Application Areas Cover Air Data Computers, Air Data Test Sets, Cockpit Instruments, Gaming, and Navigation



10 Pressure Sensor Market, By End-User Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive

10.2.1 Oil Pressure Measurement in Power Steering

10.2.1.1 Oil Pressure System Activates the Light on the Vehicle Dashboard When Oil Pressure is Low

10.2.2 Intake Manifold Pressure Measurement

10.2.2.1 Car Fuel Injectors are Supported By Pressure Sensors, Which Provide Pressure Information to the ECU

10.2.3 Fuel Pressure Measurement in Tank

10.2.3.1 Pressure Sensor an Integral Part of EVAP

10.2.4 Nitrous Pressure Measurement

10.2.4.1 Pressure Sensors are Used for Monitoring a Vehicle's Nitrous Pressure Level

10.2.5 Brake Pressure Measurement

10.2.5.1 Brake Pressure Sensors are Used for the Detection of Air Pressure and Fluid in Motorsports

10.2.6 Differential Measurements

10.2.6.1 a Differential Pressure Sensor in an Automotive is Used for Measuring the Pressure Drop Between Two Points in the Flow Pattern

10.2.7 Tire Pressure Monitoring System

10.2.7.1 Tpmss are Used in a Vehicle to Warn Against Under-Inflation of One or More Tires

10.3 Medical

10.3.1 Blood Pressure

10.3.1.1 Use of Pressure Sensors for Blood Pressure Monitoring the Most Prominent Among All Medical Applications

10.3.2 Cardiac Catheters

10.3.2.1 Pressure Sensors Find Applications in Cardiac Catheters for Cardiac Diagnosis

10.3.3 Neonatal Catheters

10.3.3.1 Devices Supported With Pressure Sensors are Used to Measure the Pressure on the Baby's Head During Contractions, and Its Heartbeat

10.3.4 Laparoscopic Devices

10.3.4.1 Pressure Sensors for Measuring the Level of Pressurized CO2

10.3.5 Endoscopic Procedures

10.3.5.1 Endoscopic Tools Supported By Pressure Sensors are Used to Measure the Pressure in the Esophagus

10.3.6 Respiratory Applications

10.3.6.1 Pressure Sensors are Used for Diagnosis and Treatment of Major Respiratory Disorders

10.4 Manufacturing

10.4.1 Manufacturing Applications of Pressure Sensors Include Semiconductor Processing, Robotics, and Test & Measurements

10.5 Utility

10.5.1 the Utility Applications of Pressure Sensors Include Power Generation, Water Distribution, and Related Activities

10.6 Aviation

10.6.1 Growing Demand for Pressure Sensors in the Aviation Industry, Which is Prone to Harsh Environments

10.7 Oil & Gas

10.7.1 Gas Pressure Transducers are Required to Sense and Communicate the Gas Pressure in the Gas Line for Safe and Efficient Operation

10.8 Marine

10.8.1 Pressure Sensors are Used in Submarines for Measuring the Depth at Which They Operate

10.9 Consumer Electronics

10.9.1 Penetration of MEMS Technology Into Pressure Sensors has Made Them Viable for Numerous Applications in Consumer Electronics

10.10 Others

10.10.1 Other Industries Include Food & Beverages, Agriculture, and Packaging



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Rest of the World



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Ranking Analysis of Players in the Pressure Sensor Market

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Innovators

12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

12.5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)

12.6 Competitive Scenario

12.6.1 Product Launches

12.6.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, Contracts, and Agreements

12.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.6.4 Expansions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.3 Other Companies

13.3.1 Cynergy3

13.3.2 Endress+Hauser

13.3.3 General Electric

13.3.4 IFM Electronic

13.3.5 JUMO

13.3.6 Kita Sensor

13.3.7 Nidec Copal Electronics

13.3.8 Phoenix Sensors

13.3.9 Trafag

13.3.10 Siemens



