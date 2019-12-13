Dublin, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nematicides Market by Type (Fumigants, Carbamates, Organophosphates, Bionematicides), Mode of Application (Fumigation, Drenching, Soil Dressing, Seed Treatment), Nematode Type (Root Knot, Cyst), Crop Type, Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Nematicides Market Size is Estimated to be Valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2019 and is Projected to Reach USD 1.6 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.4%.



The usage of biologicals and the provision of customized solutions targeted toward specific pests are some of the opportunities in the nematicides market.



This report segments the nematicides market based on type, crop type, nematode type, form, mode of application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses-competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles - which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the nematicides industry, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Vegetables are projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period



Vegetables accounted for the largest share in the nematicides market in 2018. This is attributed to the increasing acreage being brought under vegetables. Countries such as India and China, being the major producers of vegetable crops across the globe, contribute to the growing domestic and international demand for vegetables. The various products offered by major players also cater to nematode management in vegetable crops.



The granular segment is projected to be the largest during the forecast period



By form, the market for nematicides is segmented into granular and liquid. The granular segment is estimated to hold a larger share owing to the ease of applicability and economic viability. Companies such as BASF SE (Germany) and Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland) cater to the growing demand for nematicides in the granular form. This high availability in the granular form catering to crops such as cotton, soybean, and fruits & vegetables drives the growth for the granular form of nematicides.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share in the nematicides market



In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share in the nematicides market owing to the increasing number of product launches from major players in the market, such as Bayer AG (Germany), Nufarm (Australia), and Valent BioSciences (US). The adoption of organic farming and sustainable agricultural practices has also increased the use of bionematicides. Major crops grown in the region such as soybean, corn, and cotton are attacked by soybean-cyst nematodes, root-knot nematodes, and lesion nematodes. The growing international demand for crops has increased the demand for nematicides in the region from countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in this Market

4.2 Nematicides Market, By Key Modes of Application

4.3 North America: Nematicides Market, By Crop Type and Key Country

4.4 Nematicides Market, By Type and Region

4.5 Nematicides Market: Major Regional Submarkets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macro indicators

5.2.1 Rise in Global Pesticide Consumption

5.2.2 Population Growth and Diverse Food Demand

5.2.3 Foreign Direct Investments

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Strong Demand for High-Value Crops

5.3.1.2 Crop Losses Due to Pest Attacks

5.3.1.3 Advancements in Farming Practices and Technology

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Pesticide Residue Problems

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 The Usage of Biologicals to Gain Traction in the Market

5.3.3.2 Providing Customized Solutions Targeted Toward Specific Pests

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Low Utilization of Biologicals

5.3.4.2 Evolution of Biotechnology and Increasing Acceptance of GM Crops as An Alternative to Crop Protection Chemicals

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.5 Regulatory Framework

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 European Union

5.5.2.1 UK

5.5.3 Australia



6 Nematicides Market, By Nematode Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Root-Knot Nematodes

6.2.1 Root-Knot Nematodes are the Most Damaging Species of Nematodes, Which Drive the Demand for Nematicides

6.3 Cyst Nematodes

6.3.1 Soybean Cyst Nematodes Highly Affect Soybean-Producing Countries

6.4 Other Nematodes

6.4.1 1,3 Dichloropropene is Effective in the Control of Root-Lesion Nematodes.



7 Nematicides Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fumigants

7.2.1 Efficacy of Fumigants is Decided By the Moisture Content and Temperature of the Soil

7.3 Carbamates

7.3.1 Carbamates are Efficient Since They Enable the Control of Pests on Shoots and Roots

7.4 Organophosphates

7.4.1 Companies are Looking At the Introduction of Substitutes to Organophosphates Due to Their Toxicity

7.5 Bionematicides

7.5.1 The High Adoption of Sustainable Agricultural Techniques is Propelling the Growth of the Market

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Cetoprole is One Among the Most Utilized Soil Fumigant in the US



8 Nematicides Market, By Mode of Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fumigation

8.2.1 Lower Costs Involved in the Use of Fumigation Propelling the Growth of the Market

8.3 Drenching

8.3.1 Water Shortage has Made Drip Irrigation An Effective Technique for the Process of Drenching

8.4 Soil Dressing

8.4.1 Soil Dressing is More Popular in the Asia Pacific Region

8.5 Seed Treatment

8.5.1 Growing Demand for Oilseeds to Drive the Demand for Seed Treatment



9 Nematicides Market, By Form

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Granular Form

9.2.1 Long-Lasting Protection Against Nematodes Makes the Dry Form A Preferred Form

9.3 Liquid Form

9.3.1 Greater Degree of Dispersion Property Offered By Liquid Nematicides to Drive Demand



10 Nematicides Market, By Crop Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Macro indicators

10.2.1 Organic Agriculture Adoption Across the Globe

10.2.2 Increased Use of Pesticides on Crops

10.3 Field Crops

10.3.1 The Application of Carbofuran in the Field Reduces Nematode Attacks in Cotton Crops

10.4 Fruits & Nuts

10.4.1 Cloning of Nut Varieties to Increase Tolerance to Nematodes

10.5 Vegetables

10.5.1 Nematode-Resistant Tomatoes to Be Used for Effective Management of Root-Knot Nematodes

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Research Activities are Undertaken to Reduce Nematode Problems in Key Cash Crops



11 Nematicides Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

12.4 YC-YCC Shift

12.5 Competitive Scenario

12.5.1 New Product Launches

12.5.2 Expansions

12.5.3 Acquisitions

12.5.4 Agreements & Joint Ventures



13 Company Profiles

Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis

13.1 BASF SE

13.2 Isagro Group

13.3 Corteva Agriscience

13.4 Syngenta Crop Protection AG

13.5 Bayer AG

13.6 UPL Limited

13.7 American Vanguard Corporation

13.8 Nufarm Ltd.

13.9 FMC Corporation

13.10 Chr. Hansen

13.11 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

13.12 Marrone Bio Innovations

13.13 Valent USA

13.14 Certis USA LLC

13.15 T. Stanes & Company Limited

13.16 Agri Life

13.17 Bio Huma Netics

13.18 Real IPM Kenya

13.19 Horizon Group

13.20 Crop IQ Technology Ltd.



