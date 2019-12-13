Vélizy-Villacoublay, December 13, 2019

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 23, 2019)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE

Type of securities: ordinary shares

Period: December 9 to 12, 2019

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:

https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 9-Dec-19 FR0000130650 27,443 145.2449 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 9-Dec-19 FR0000130650 8,872 145.1845 CHIX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 9-Dec-19 FR0000130650 6,215 145.3114 TRQX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 9-Dec-19 FR0000130650 4,205 145.2390 BATE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 10-Dec-19 FR0000130650 63,731 143.1056 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 10-Dec-19 FR0000130650 12,561 143.2208 CHIX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 10-Dec-19 FR0000130650 4,830 143.2271 TRQX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 10-Dec-19 FR0000130650 15,580 143.0463 BATE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

CONTACTS:

Dassault Systèmes:

Investor Relations

François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez

+33 1 61 62 69 24

