Vélizy-Villacoublay, December 13, 2019

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 23, 2019)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: December 9 to 12, 2019

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of the issuerDate of tradingIdentification code of the financial instrumentDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM869-Dec-19FR000013065027,443145.2449XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM869-Dec-19FR00001306508,872145.1845CHIX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM869-Dec-19FR00001306506,215145.3114TRQX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM869-Dec-19FR00001306504,205145.2390BATE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8610-Dec-19FR000013065063,731143.1056XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8610-Dec-19FR000013065012,561143.2208CHIX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8610-Dec-19FR00001306504,830143.2271TRQX
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8610-Dec-19FR000013065015,580143.0463BATE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

CONTACTS:

Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24

