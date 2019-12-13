EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE DECEMBER 13, 2019, 12.30 PM.



The Board of Directors of Evli Bank Plc has in its meeting on October 22, 2019 approved requests of shareholders to convert 6,668 Series A shares of Evli Bank Plc to Series B shares in accordance with Article 4 in the Articles of Association.

After the conversions, the company's amount of Series A shares totals 15,160,875 and the amount of B shares totals 8,740,545. The conversion does not affect the total amount of shares which is 23,901,420. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 311,958,045.

The conversion of shares was registered in the Trade Register on December 13, 2019. The converted shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares on December 16, 2019.

