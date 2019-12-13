TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 13 DECEMBER 2019 AT 12:50 (EET)

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Oy Hermitage Ab

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Fagernäs, Peter

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20191212091958_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-11

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 300 Unit price: 7.49 EUR

(2): Volume: 142 Unit price: 7.48 EUR

(3): Volume: 600 Unit price: 7.44 EUR

(4): Volume: 441 Unit price: 7.44 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 1,483 Volume weighted average price: 7.45394 EUR





Taaleri Plc

Communications





Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com