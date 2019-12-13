TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 13 DECEMBER 2019 AT 12:50 (EET)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Oy Hermitage Ab
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Fagernäs, Peter
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20191212091958_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-12-11
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 300 Unit price: 7.49 EUR
(2): Volume: 142 Unit price: 7.48 EUR
(3): Volume: 600 Unit price: 7.44 EUR
(4): Volume: 441 Unit price: 7.44 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 1,483 Volume weighted average price: 7.45394 EUR
Taaleri Plc
Communications
Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com
Taaleri Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
