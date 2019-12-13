TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 13 DECEMBER 2019 AT 12:50 (EET)

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Oy Hermitage Ab

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Fagernäs, Peter

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20191211200209_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-11

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 159 Unit price: 7.49 EUR

(2): Volume: 282 Unit price: 7.49 EUR

(3): Volume: 375 Unit price: 7.44 EUR

(4): Volume: 375 Unit price: 7.44 EUR

(5): Volume: 376 Unit price: 7.44 EUR

(6): Volume: 375 Unit price: 7.45 EUR

(7): Volume: 317 Unit price: 7.44 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(7): Volume: 2,259 Volume weighted average price: 7.45142 EUR





Taaleri Plc

Communications





Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com