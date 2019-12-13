Dublin, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Governance Market by Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Application (Risk Management, Incident Management, and Compliance Management), Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare, and BFSI), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Data Governance Market Size is Projected to Grow from US$ 1.8 Billion in 2019 to US$ 4.8 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 21.5%.
The data governance market is driven by growing regulatory compliance and privacy concerns for data security. However, the integration of data from data silos may hinder the growth of the data governance market.
Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The data governance market, by component, is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The services considered in the report are professional services and managed services. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing deployment of data governance solutions, which leads to increasing the demand for pre- and post-deployment services, as these solutions require training due to technical complexities.
Manufacturing vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The data governance market by vertical has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), construction and engineering, energy and utilities, government, healthcare, manufacturing, mining and natural resources, retail, and consumer goods, telecom and IT, transportation and logistics, others (education, research, travel and hospitality, and real estate). The manufacturing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the emerging need to keep an eye on various factors, such as quality, risks related to non-compliance with EHS regulations, labor laws, and quality mandates, and risks pertaining to the supply chain, production maintenance, and so on.
Asia-Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is becoming a new hotspot in the data governance market, due to the increasing digitalization in the country and the enforcement of several regulatory compliances. Moreover, the monetary authority of Singapore has guidelines on cybersecurity, while the Chinese government requires certification of information security products. The countries in Southeast Asia also have the most mature data governance practices that tend to be the most advanced local implementations of BCBS 239.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Data Governance Market
4.2 Market Top 3 Applications
4.3 Market By Region
4.4 Market in North America, By Component and Deployment Mode
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Regulatory Compliance and Privacy Concerns for Data Security
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand to Ensure High Data Quality and Lineage Throughout an Organization's Data Life Cycle
5.2.1.3 Improving Bi and Analytics to Decrease Customer Risk
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Integration of Data From Data Silos
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Applications of AI in Data Governance
5.2.3.2 Adoption of Devops Across All Company Software
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Complexities in Governing Security Across BYOD and Cloud Platforms
5.3 Use Cases
5.3.1 Use Case: Scenario 1
5.3.2 Use Case: Scenario 2
5.3.3 Use Case: Scenario 3
5.3.4 Use Case: Scenario 4
5.3.5 Use Case: Scenario 5
5.3.6 Use Case: Scenario 6
5.4 Regulatory Implications
5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.4.2 California Consumer Privacy Act
5.4.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996
5.4.4 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act
5.4.5 European Market Infrastructure Regulation
5.4.6 Basel Committee on Banking Supervision 239 Compliance
5.4.7 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
5.4.8 Personal Data Protection Act
6 Data Governance Market By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Incident Management
6.3 Process Management
6.4 Compliance Management
6.5 Risk Management
6.6 Audit Management
6.7 Data Quality and Security Management
6.8 Others
7 Data Governance Market By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Solutions
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Managed Services
7.3.2 Professional Services
8 Data Governance Market By Deployment Model
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premises
8.3 Cloud
9 Data Governance Market By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Businesses
9.3 Large Enterprises
10 Data Governance Market By Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.3 Retail and Consumer Goods
10.4 Government and Defense
10.5 Healthcare
10.6 Manufacturing
10.7 Telecom and IT
10.8 Energy and Utilities
10.9 Construction and Engineering
10.10 Mining and Natural Resources
10.11 Transportation and Logistics
10.12 Others
11 Data Governance Market By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 United States
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 United Kingdom
11.3.2 France
11.3.3 Germany
11.3.4 Spain
11.3.5 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 Singapore
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia and New Zealand
11.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.5.3 Rest of Latin America
11.6 Middle East and Africa
11.6.1 Middle East
11.6.2 Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Microquadrant Overview
12.1.1 Visionaries
12.1.2 Innovators
12.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.1.4 Emerging Companies
12.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.3 Business Strategy Excellence
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 IBM
Business Overview, Solutions and Services Offered, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Organic Growth Strategies, and Inorganic Growth Strategies
13.3 Oracle
13.4 SAP
13.5 SAS
13.6 Collibra
13.7 Informatica
13.8 Talend
13.9 TopQuadrant
13.10 Information Builders
13.11 Alation
13.12 TIBCO
13.13 Varonis
13.14 erwin
13.15 Data Advantage Group
13.16 Syncsort
13.17 Infogix
13.18 Magnitude Software
13.19 Ataccama
13.20 Reltio
13.21 Global Data Excellence
13.22 Global IDs
13.23 Innovative Routines International
13.24 Denodo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/waq1ly
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: