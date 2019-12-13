The Supervisory Board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Kinnisvara AS, the subsidiary of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS, has resolved to prolong the authorities of member of the Management Board. As per resolution of the Supervisory Board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Kinnisvara AS, Peeter Kütt shall continue as member of the Management Board and his term of authorities was prolonged for another 3-year term as of 12 January 2020. Tallinna Kaubamaja Kinnisvara AS is responsible for the management, maintenance and lease of real estate owned by Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS.

As per resolution of the Supervisory Board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS, Andres Järving (chairman), Jüri Käo, Gunnar Kraft, Kaia Salumets and Kristo Anton shall continue as members of the Audit Committee. Their authorities were prolonged for another 3-year term as of 26 January 2020. Audit Committee of Tallinna Kaubamaja Group is a body, formed by the Supervisory Board, having the function of advising the Supervisory Board on issues, related to the conduct of supervision.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

Phone: +372 731 5000