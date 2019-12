In 2020, the consolidated financial results of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS will be published on the following dates after the closing of market:

2019 4th quarter and 12 months interim report January 23 2019 audited annual report February 25 2020 1st quarter and 3 months interim report April 13 2020 2nd quarter and 6 months interim report July 13 2020 3rd quarter and 9 months interim report October 12

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

Phone: +372 731 5000