TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 DECEMBER 2019 AT 1 PM (EET)

Taaleri Plc: Oy Hermitage Ab’s shareholding in Taaleri has increased above the threshold of 10 per cent

Notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: Taaleri Plc has on 12 December 2019 received a notification of a change in shareholding in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act.

According to the notification, Oy Hermitage Ab’s shareholding of Taaleri Plc (ISIN code FI4000062195) has on 11 December 2019 increased above 10 per cent and is 2,840,308 shares representing 10.02 per cent of the shares and votes in the company.

Peter Fagernäs holds 10.23 per cent of Oy Hermitage Ab's shares representing 51 per cent of the votes in the company.

The share capital of Taaleri Plc consists of 28,350,620 shares and each share is entitled to one vote at the general meeting of shareholders.





Head of Communications and IR Sophie Jolly, + 358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com





Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Finnish financial services company, whose parent company, Taaleri Plc, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki main market. The Taaleri Group comprises three business areas: Wealth Management, Financing, and Energy. In addition, the Group makes investments from its own balance sheet.

At the end of June 2019, Taaleri had assets under management totalling EUR 6.6 billion and 5,300 wealth management customers. Taaleri Plc has some 4,300 shareholders. Taaleri’s operations are supervised by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

