Dublin, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HUD Helmet Market by Connectivity, Component, Display, Outer Shell Material, Technology, End-User (Racing Professional, Personal Use), Function (Navigation, Communication, Performance Monitoring), Power Supply, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global HUD helmet market size is projected to be USD 129 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1,047 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period.



Increasing concern about the safety of motorcycle rider and improving road traffic regulation are the key factors expected to fuel the demand in the HUD helmet market



A global increase in luxury motorcycle sales and increasing adoption of advanced technology by motorcycle enthusiasts are the key factors driving the global HUD helmet market.



Tethered connectivity is the largest segment of the HUD helmet market, by connectivity type

Tethered connectivity is projected to be the largest segment, by connectivity type, of the HUD helmet market. The market dominance of tethered connectivity can be attributed to the increasing trend of connected vehicles and enhanced performance of HUD functions including navigation and communication.



Hardware component is expected to be the largest segment of the HUD helmet market, by component type



The hardware component of HUD helmets is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. A HUD helmet requires high-quality hardware to improve the safety of the motorcycle rider. The use of sensors such as radar, camera sensor, and ultrasonic can substantially increase the cost of HUD helmet. Thus, hardware is expected to be the largest segment of the HUD helmet market, by component type.



Europe to be the largest revenue-generating region in the HUD helmet market



Europe is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in luxury motorcycle sales, racing culture, developed infrastructure, and improving road traffic regulation have contributed to the growth of the HUD helmet market in the region. The presence of key players in the HUD helmet market such as Schuberth GmbH, Reevu, and Nolan Communication System has also contributed to the growth of the European HUD helmet market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the HUD Helmet Market

4.2 HUD Helmet Market, By Country

4.3 European HUD Helmet Market, By Component Type & Country

4.4 HUD Helmet Market, By Technology Type

4.5 HUD Helmet Market, By Outer Shell Material Type

4.6 HUD Helmet Market, By Display Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 HUD Helmet Related Standards

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Concern for Safety of Motorcycle Riders

5.2.1.2 Rising Preference for Connected Motorcycles

5.2.1.3 Increasing Government Regulation on Wearing Helmets

5.2.1.3.1 Legal Age for Children to Ride as a Motorcycle Passenger in Select European Countries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Accuracy in Distance Estimation

5.2.2.2 Difficulty in Attaining Optical Contrast and Perceptual Tunneling

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased On-Board Diagnostics Information Displayed on HUD

5.2.3.2 Improvements in 5G Network Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of HUD Helmet

5.3 HUD Helmet Market, Scenarios (2022-2030)

5.3.1 HUD Helmet Market, Most Likely Scenario

5.3.2 HUD Helmet Market, Optimistic Scenario

5.3.3 HUD Helmet Market, Pessimistic Scenario



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Porter's 5 Forces

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Technological Overview

6.3.1 Hardware Requirements

6.3.2 On-Board Diagnostics



7 HUD Helmet Market, By Component Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research Methodology

7.3 Hardware

7.3.1 Display

7.3.2 Connectivity Devices

7.3.3 Sensors

7.3.4 Power Supply Devices

7.3.5 Microcontroller Unit

7.3.6 Audio Devices

7.3.7 Sensors Have the Largest Share of the Total Cost of HUD Helmet

7.4 Software

7.4.1 Integration of Advanced Features Will Drive the Software Segment of HUD Helmet Market

7.5 Key Industry Insights



8 HUD Helmet Market, By Outer Shell Material Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Carbon Fiber

8.3.1 High Tensile Strength and Lightweight of Carbon Fiber Will Boost the Demand for Carbon Fiber in HUD Helmet Market

8.4 Plastic & Glass Fiber

8.4.1 Flexibility and Ability to Absorb and Dissipate Impact Energy Efficiently Will Drive the Market for Glass Fiber

8.5 Kevlar

8.5.1 Lightweight and Impact and Abrasion Resistance Will Boost the Demand for Kevlar in HUD Helmet Market

8.6 Key Industry Insights



9 HUD Helmet Market, By Connectivity Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Methodology

9.3 Tethered System

9.3.1 Easy Connectivity With Smartphones Via Bluetooth Would Drive the Tethered System Market

9.4 Embedded System

9.4.1 Better Performance for Specific Tasks and Low Cost Would Drive the Embedded System Market

9.5 Key Industry Insights



10 HUD Helmet Market, By Display Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Research Methodology

10.3 Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) Display

10.3.1 Better Visibility and Low Optical Viewing Distance Would Drive the LCOS Display Market

10.4 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) & Light Emitting Diode (LED)

10.4.1 Low Cost of LCD Can Help to Reduce the Overall Cost of HUD Helmet

10.5 Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Display

10.5.1 High Cost and Limited Lifetime are Major Drawbacks of Using OLED Display in HUD Helmet

10.6 Key Industry Insights



11 HUD Helmet Market, By End-User Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Research Methodology

11.3 Racing Professionals

11.3.1 High Risk of Accident in Racing Events Would Boost the Demand for HUD Helmet in Racing Professional Segment

11.4 Personal Use

11.4.1 Growing Number of Motorcycle Enthusiasts Would Drive the Personal Use Segment of HUD Helmet Market

11.5 Key Industry Insights



12 HUD Helmet Market, By Technology Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Research Methodology

12.3 Conventional HUD

12.3.1 Asia Oceania is Projected to Be the Fastest Growing Market for Conventional HUD Segment

12.4 Augmented Reality (AR) HUD

12.4.1 Technological Advancements and Increasing Demand for Advanced Safety Would Drive the Ar-Based HUD Helmet Market

12.5 Key Industry Insights



13 HUD Helmet Market, By Power Supply Type

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Rechargeable Batteries

13.3 Solar Powered Supply

13.4 Vehicle Battery Powered



14 HUD Helmet Market, By Function Type

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Navigation

14.3 Communication

14.4 Performance Monitoring

14.5 Others



15 HUD Helmet Market, By Region

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Europe

15.3 North America

15.4 Asia Oceania

15.5 RoW



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Market Ranking Analysis

16.3 Competitive Scenario

16.3.1 New Product Developments/Launches

16.3.2 Collaboration

16.3.3 Partnership

16.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

16.4.1 Terminology

16.4.2 Visionary Leaders

16.4.3 Innovators

16.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators

16.4.5 Emerging Companies

16.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

16.6 Business Strategy Excellence

16.7 Winners vs. Losers

16.7.1 Winners

16.7.2 Tail-Enders/Losers



17 Company Profiles

17.1 NUVIZ, Inc.

17.2 Digilens Inc.

17.3 SKULLY Technologies

17.4 Reyedr

17.5 Bikesystems

17.6 Intelligent Cranium Helmets LLC (ICH)

17.7 Livemap

17.8 SHOEI Co. Ltd.

17.9 Nolan Communication System

17.10 Crosshelmet

17.11 Whyre

17.12 JARVISH Inc.

17.13 Texas Instruments

17.14 BMW Motorrad

17.15 Japan Display Inc.

17.16 Other Key Players

17.16.1 Reevu

17.16.2 Sena Technologies Inc.

17.16.3 Schuberth GmbH

17.16.4 Cardo Systems

17.16.5 Hudway, LLC

17.16.6 Forcite Helmet Systems



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6c8bzl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900