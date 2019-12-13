The Board of Directors of GN Store Nord A/S has set the following dates for the release of the annual report, interim reports as well as the annual general meeting in 2020:



Event Date Silent period Annual Report 2019 February 5, 2020 January 8 to February 5, 2020 Annual General Meeting March 11, 2020 at GN headquarters, Ballerup* Interim Report Q1 2020 April 29, 2020 April 1 to April 29, 2020 Interim Report Q2 2020 August 19, 2020 July 22 to August 19, 2020 Interim Report Q3 2020 November 11, 2020 October 14 to November 11, 2020

* Proposals to the agenda for the GN Store Nord Annual General Meeting must be submitted no later than six weeks before the meeting (i.e. January 28, 2020)

For further information, please contact:



Investors and analysts

Morten P. Toft

Vice President – Investor Relations & Treasury

Tel: +45 45 75 46 07

Or

Rune Sandager

Senior Manager – Investor Relations

Tel: +45 45 75 92 57





Press and the media

Lars Otto Andersen-Lange

Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs

Tel: +45 45 75 02 55







