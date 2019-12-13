Dublin, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biostimulants Market by Active Ingredient (Acid Based, Extracts based), Application (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment), Formulation (Liquid, Dry), and Crop Type (Row Crops, Fruits and Vegetables) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In terms of value, the global biostimulants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $4.47 billion by 2025; whereas, in terms of volume, this market is expected to reach 4,46,651.3 metric ton by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, and challenges. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing need to increase crop yield and quality, growing organic farming and demand for organic food, wide range of benefits of biostimulants in crop production, and growing awareness about environmental safety with the use of biostimulants. However, lack of education and awareness among farmers and various challenges to new entrants and small companies hinders the growth of this market.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global biostimulants market with respect to various types. The global biostimulants market is segmented on the basis of active ingredient (acid based, extract based, microbial amendments, trace minerals and vitamins, and others), application (foliar spray, soil treatment, and seed treatment), formulation (liquid formulation and dry formulation), crop type (row crops, fruits and vegetables, turfs and ornamentals, and others), and geography.



Based on active ingredients, acid based biostimulants segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall biostimulants market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to their wide range of benefits to the plant, higher efficiency, and easy availability. However, extract based biostimulants market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.



Based on formulation, liquid formulation is estimated to command the largest share of the overall biostimulants market in 2019. The large share of this form is mainly attributed to the liquid formulation's higher effective duration (up to 6 months) as compared to that of dry formulation (up to 3 months), as well as their better performance over dry formulation.



Geographically, the global biostimulants market is segmented into five major geographies, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia pacific region is estimated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the large area under agriculture cultivation, rising need to increase the crop yield and quality, increasing demand for organic food, and various government initiatives to develop and increase application of biologicals in the region.



The key players operating in the global biostimulants market are Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (U.S.), Biolchim SpA (Italy), Monsanto Company (U.S.), Valagro S.p.A. (Italy), Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland), Som Phytopharma India Limited (India), BioWorks, Inc. (U.S.), Novozymes, Inc. (Denmark), Koppert B.V. (the Netherlands), Isagro SpA (Italy), Italpollina SpA (Italy), Trade Corporation International (Spain), Biostadt India Limited (India), Micromix Plant Health Ltd. (U.K.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Syngenta International AG (Switzerland), BASF Corporation (Germany), BioAtlantis Ltd. (Ireland), Omex Agrifluids Limited (U.K.), Agrinos AS (Norway), Plant Health Care plc (U.S.), Haifa Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), SICIT 2000 SpA (Italy), and EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland).



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Growing Need to Increase Crop Yield and Quality

4.2.2. Growing Organic Farming and Demand for Organic Food

4.2.3. Wide Range of Benefits of Biostimulants in Crop Production

4.2.4. Increasing Awareness about the Environmental Safety with the Use of Biostimulants

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Lack of Education and Awareness Among Farmers

4.3.2. Challenges to New Entrants and Small Companies

4.4. Challenges

4.4.1. No Standardized Regulatory Framework for Biostimulants

4.4.2. Scientific and Technical Challenges for Development of Biostimulants



5. Regulatory Analysis

5.1. Europe

5.1.1. France

5.1.2. Germany

5.1.3. Italy

5.1.4. Spain

5.1.5. U.K.

5.2. North America

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.4. Latin America



6. Global Biostimulants Market, by Active Ingredient

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Acid Based

6.2.1. Introduction

6.2.2. Humic Acid

6.2.3. Amino Acids

6.2.4. Fulvic Acid

6.3. Extract Based

6.3.1. Introduction

6.3.2. Seaweed Extract

6.3.3. Other Botanical Extracts

6.4. Microbial Amendments

6.5. Trace Minerals and Vitamins

6.6. Others



7. Global Biostimulants Market, by Mode of Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Foliar Spray

7.3. Soil Treatment

7.4. Seed Treatment



8. Global Biostimulants Market, by Formulation

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Liquid Formulation

8.2.1. Suspension Concentrate

8.2.2. Soluble Liquid Concentrate

8.2.3. Emulsifiable Concentrate

8.3. Dry Formulation

8.3.1. Dry Granules

8.3.2. Wettable Powder

8.3.3. Water Dispersible



9. Global Biostimulants Market, by Crop Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Row Crops

9.3. Fruits and Vegetables

9.4. Turfs and Ornamentals

9.5. Others



10. Geographic Analysis

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. Introduction

10.2.2. U.S.

10.2.3. Canada

10.2.4. Mexico

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Introduction

10.3.2. France

10.3.3. Germany

10.3.4. Spain

10.3.5. Italy

10.3.6. U.K.

10.3.7. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. Introduction

10.4.2. China

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. Japan

10.4.5. Australia

10.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5. Rest of World

10.5.1. Introduction

10.5.2. Latin America

10.5.2.1. Introduction

10.5.2.2. Brazil

10.5.2.3. Argentina

10.5.2.4. Chile

10.5.2.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.3. Middle East and Africa



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

11.3. Expansions

11.4. New Product Launches

11.5. Acquisitions and Mergers



12. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

12.1. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

12.2. Biolchim S.p.A.

12.3. Monsanto Company (Part of Bayer Crop Science AG)

12.4. Valagro S.p.A.

12.5. Andermatt Biocontrol AG

12.6. Som Phytopharma (India) Limited

12.7. BioWorks Inc.

12.8. Novozymes Inc.

12.9. Koppert B.V.

12.10. Isagro S.p.A.

12.11. Italpollina S.p.A.

12.12. Trade Corporation International (Part of Sapec group)

12.13. Biostadt India Limited

12.14. Micromix Plant Health Ltd.

12.15. FMC Corporation

12.16. Syngenta International AG

12.17. BASF Corporation (Part of BASF SE)

12.18. BioAtlantis Ltd.

12.19. Omex Agrifluids Limited (a Subsidiary of Omex Group)

12.20. Agrinos AS

12.21. Plant Health Care plc

12.22. Haifa Chemicals Ltd. (Part of Trump Group)

12.23. SICIT 2000 S.p.A.

12.24. EuroChem Group AG



