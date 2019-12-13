TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSXV: EGLX )(FSE: 2AV)(OTC: ENGMF) is pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares will commence trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTC”), under the symbol "ENGMF”. The Law Firm of Burns Figa & Will PC acted as the Company’s sponsor. Enthusiast Gaming’s common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EGLX" and on the Frankfurt stock exchange under the symbol “2AV”.



The OTCQB Market is a well-established American financial marketplace for international entrepreneurial and development stage companies. The market offers public companies the opportunity to diversify their shareholder base with increased liquidity and brand visibility, while maintaining a high level of transparent trading, annual verification and continuous regulation for US investors.

Real-time quotes and market information on the Enthusiast are available at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ENGMF/quote

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming (TSX.V:EGLX)(FSE:2AV) is building the world’s largest network of communities for gamers and esports fans. Already the largest gaming network in North America and the United Kingdom, the Company’s business is comprised of three main pillars: Media, Events and Esports. Enthusiast Gaming’s digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels which collectively reach 150 million visitors monthly. The media network generates over 30 billion ad requests and over 1 billion page views per month. Enthusiast’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle-based Call of Duty team. Collectively, the integrated ecosystem reaches over 200 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Enthusiast Gaming’s event business, owns and operates Canada’s largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, ( eglx.com ) and the largest mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects. For more information on the Company, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com . For more information on Luminosity Gaming, please visit luminosity.gg

