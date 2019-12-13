OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE December 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved a supplement to the prospectus prepared for the combination of Outotec and the Metso Minerals Business

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today on December 13, 2019, approved a supplement to the Finnish language demerger prospectus (the “Prospectus”) relating to the combination of Outotec Oyj (“Outotec”) and Metso Corporation’s (“Metso”) Minerals business (the “Metso Minerals Business”).

The supplement relates to the stock exchange release published by Outotec on December 10, 2019, according to which Outotec has taken a strategic decision to divest three businesses in the Metals, Energy & Water segment, which are the aluminum business, waste-to-energy solutions and sludge incineration. The supplement also relates to the stock exchange release published by Outotec on the same day, according to which Outotec lowers its sales guidance for 2019 due to the intentions to divest these businesses, and delays in certain already received and anticipated orders.

The supplement, together with the Prospectus, will be available on the internet at www.outotec.fi/landing-pages/metso-outotec and www.metso.com/fi/metso-outotec-neles as well as at the reception of Nasdaq Helsinki at Fabianinkatu 14, FI-00100 Helsinki, Finland, at the registered office of Outotec at Rauhalanpuisto 9, FI-02230 Espoo, Finland, and at the registered office of Metso at Töölönlahdenkatu 2, FI-00100 Helsinki, Finland, on December 13, 2019. The English language supplement will be available on the internet at www.outotec.com/landing-pages/metso-outotec and www.metso.com/news-metso-outotec-neles on December 13, 2019.

