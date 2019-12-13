SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTC: MGROF) (the "Company", "MustGrow"), an agricultural biotech company developing and commercializing a portfolio of natural, science-based biological crop protection products, is pleased to announce its biologic crop protection product pipeline and associated work schedule.



MustGrow’s signature mustard-derived bio-pesticide product in ‘granule format’ is EPA-approved for use in fruits, vegetables, nuts, turf and ornamentals. Organic compounds found in mustard seed form the active ingredient – utilizing the plant’s natural defense mechanism as a natural bio-pesticide and bio-fungicide. MustGrow has concentrated the active ingredient in both granular and now liquid format (the “Liquid Formulation”) to maximize safety and efficacy – a key milestone for growers seeking a ‘natural biological’ alternative to ‘chemistry-based’ products, some of which are dangerous to human health. The advanced Liquid Formulation may be applied through standard drip or spray equipment, improving effectiveness, economics, functionality and performance features.

MustGrow’s Liquid Formulation has achieved 100% control of hard-to-kill soil borne diseases such as Botrytis and Fusarium. To determine economic viability of the Liquid Formulation, the lowest effective application use-rates have also been tested: >95% control was achieved at rates as low as 2.5 gal/acre. This rate is believed by MustGrow to be an economically-feasible application rate in major fruits, vegetables, turf, ornamental and some broad acre farming operations.

The following product pipeline table outlines the advancement progress of MustGrow’s Liquid Formulation in applicable crop protection categories:

Product Activity Crops Target Stage 3: Development and Pre-Launch TerraMG™ Bio-Pesticide Fruit, Vegetables, Turf and Ornamentals Soil-borne pests, diseases and nematodes MG 1001 Bio-Pesticide Tobacco Soil-borne pests, diseases and nematodes Stage 2: Evaluation and Optimization MG 2001 Bio-Herbicide (Non-Selective) All Crops Noxious or resistant weeds MG 1002 Bio-Pesticide Stored Grain Mycotoxin and insect control MG 4001 Bio-Fungicide Canola Club Root (Plasmodiophora brassicae) Stage 1: Invention and Initial Testing MG 4002 Bio-Fungicide Bananas Fusarium wilt TR4 MG 1003 Bio-Pesticide Broad Acre Soil-borne pests, diseases and nematodes MG 1004 Bio-Pesticide Fresh Produce E.coli, Salmonella, Listeria, other disease and insects MG 5001 Bio-Insecticide Citrus Trees Asian Citrus Psyllid – Citrus Greening

MustGrow’s intellectual property suite is a platform for several crop protection categories, aiming to disrupt global agriculture markets that have traditionally been dominated by chemistry-based products. MustGrow views these crop protection categories as significant opportunities, given the substantial market sizes and the applicability of our Liquid Formulation in these categories. MustGrow’s existing patent portfolio protects both method-of-use and composition-of-matter claims for MustGrow’s signature mustard-derived approach to controlling unwanted pests and diseases.

About MustGrow

MustGrow is a publicly traded (CSE: MGRO) (OTC: MGROF) agricultural biotech company focused on providing natural science-based biological solutions for high value crops, including fruit & vegetable and cannabis cultivation. MustGrow has designed and owns a United States EPA-approved organic solution that uses the mustard seed’s natural defence mechanism to protect plants from pests and diseases. 110 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow’s safe and effective signature products. This product, in granule format, is EPA-approved across all key U.S. states as a fertilizer and pesticide (currently limited to fertilizer in California) and is designated by Health Canada’s PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) as a fruit & vegetable bio-pesticide and fertilizer. MustGrow has now concentrated a liquid format to be applied through standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features.

In cannabis, MustGrow is currently developing effective, safe and biological solutions that adhere to Health Canada’s strict regulations, including (1) its mustard-derived bio-pesticide to treat soil-borne pests and diseases; and (2) an in-licensed bio-fungicide for powdery mildew.

The Company has approximately 36.1 million basic common shares issued and outstanding. For further details please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

