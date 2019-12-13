Dallas, TX, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venture X Dallas by the Galleria is to hold a private reception on December 18 in celebration of their recent 10,000 square foot expansion, as well as the soft launch of their partnership with Sync Lab Media’s video production studio. (Sync Lab Media are to hold their launch event at a later date; details to be announced.)

The event will be held at the Venture X coworking space on Alpha and Noel behind the Galleria in Far North Dallas on December 18 from 5–9 PM, featuring an art exhibition, food and drinks, and a giveaway in collaboration with SEO and digital growth partners KISS PR.



Three finalists will be selected from submissions to present their businesses to the rest of the attendees, and the winner will be determined by vote. The winner of the contest will be given three free months of office space at Venture X by the Galleria; a professionally produced business interview video in the brand new studio by Sync Lab Media; and three free months of the press release distribution and storytelling package by KISS PR. The winner of the contest will be given a combined total value of $9,500 in free office space, marketing and video production.



Like Venture X’s Facebook Page and do a Facebook check-in. Using your iPhone or Android, create a 3 minute Pitch explaining why you do what you do. What’s your business’ WHY? Upload the video to your Instagram and follow and tag @vx_dallas_galleria and @qamarzamanofficial



Finalists will be contacted via email to present their pitch at the reception, where the winner will be announced.



About Venture X Dallas by Galleria

Venture X aims to bring small businesses access to the same tools that large corporations have with the added benefit of a unique, diverse community, a workspace optimized for productivity, and flexible leasing plans.



About Sync Lab Media



Established in 2013, SyncLab Media, LLC is a Video-Centric Digital Marketing Agency and Consulting firm located in Addison, Texas and creator of the video production studio in collaboration with Venture X and KISS PR as digital public relations partner.



About KISS PR



KISS PR specializes in storytelling for personal and brands using web site design and creating marketing that converts leads to actual customers. After all, you can’t take traffic likes and followers to the bank. Kiss PR works with anyone who wants to double and triple business growth with predictable marketing techniques proven to result in conversions.

If you would like to attend, make sure to RSVP to the reception here





Check-in on Facebook







Media Contact

Tara Louis

KISS PR

Tara@kisspr.com

972.437.8942

