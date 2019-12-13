Dublin, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Wallet Profiles 2019: Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Apple Pay outshines Google's and Samsung's mobile wallets



Growing usage figures expected for Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay

The number of mobile wallet users of Apple, Google and Samsung's payment services is projected to remain on the growth path through 2020. Apple Pay maintains the lead on the global scale, while in specific markets the ranks might differ. For example, Samsung Pay was the top mobile wallet in South Korea in terms of the overall transaction volume in 2018, according to statistics. In both Russia and Turkey, Google Pay was used more intensively for online purchases than Apple Pay. In the U.S., all three were outranked by PayPal's app for in-store mobile payments, with Apple Pay as a close second.



The three Pays continue to expand coverage and services

Overall, all three wallets covered in the report continue to grow internationally as they add new markets. Europe and North America are the most covered regions in terms of the services' availability, while Latin America and Africa remain largely untapped. In Asia-Pacific, Apple, Google and Samsung face rivalry from popular local providers such as Alipay, Paytm and LINE Pay. To strengthen their competitive edge, the companies are constantly adding new features and services to their mobile wallets.

Companies Mentioned



Alipay

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Google

LINE Pay

PayPal

Paytm

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



1. Mobile Wallet Profiles

1.1. Apple Pay

Profile of Apple Pay, February 2019

Countries/Territories Supported by Apple Pay, February 2019

1.2. Google Pay

Profile of Google Pay, February 2019

Countries/Territories Supported by Google Pay, February 2019

1.3. Samsung Pay

Profile of Samsung Pay, February 2019

Countries/Territories Supported by Samsung Pay, February 2019

2. Usage Statistics

2.1. Global

Number of Contactless Payment Users of Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay and Other OEM Pay, in millions, 2018e & 2020f

2.2. North America

USA: Extent to Which Smartphone Users Eligible to Use Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay Users Agree that Mobile Wallets Could Replace Physical Wallets, in %, February 2018

USA: Mobile Payment Apps Used for Making Payments In-Store, in % of In-Store Mobile Payment Users, February 2018

USA: Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, by Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay, in millions, 2017 - 2022f

USA: Mobile Payment User Penetration, by Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay, in % of Proximity Payment Users, 2017 - 2022f

Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018

2.3. Europe

Europe: Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018

UK: Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018

UK: Innovative Payment Methods That Millennial Online Shoppers Plan to Use in the Future, July 2018

UK: Current and Future Use of Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay, Compared to Debit/Credit Cards, in % of Online Shoppers, by Age Group, July 2018

Germany: Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Consumers, and Mobile Payment Apps Used, in % of Mobile Payment Users, August 2018

France: Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018

Spain: Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018

Turkey: Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018

Russia: Share of Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Android Pay Users, by Age Group and Total, in % of Internet Users in Large Cities, 2018

2.4. Asia-Pacific

Hong Kong: Top 2 Mobile Wallets Used by Retail Banking Customers, in %, December 2018

Taiwan: Breakdown of Most Used Mobile Payment Services, in % of Mobile Payment Users, Q3 2018

Japan: Top 10 Mobile Payment Services Used, in % of Mobile Payment Users, June 2018

South Korea: Overview of Four Selected Leading Mobile Payment Services, incl. Provider, Launch Date, Channels, Number of Users and Cumulative Transaction Value, 2018

Australia: Top Mobile Payment Services Used to Pay In-Store, in % of Respondents, 2017 & 2018

Australia: Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018

India: Top Mobile Wallets Used, in % of Young Urban Mobile Wallet Users, March 2018

India: Number of App Downloads of Selected Mobile Wallets, in millions, August 2018

