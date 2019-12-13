HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 13.12.2019 AT 14:15

Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Le Lay, Eric

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj

LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29_20191213134058_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-12

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000459

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 41.61 EUR

(2): Volume: 66 Unit price: 41.61 EUR

(3): Volume: 192 Unit price: 41.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 508 Volume weighted average price: 41.60622 EUR





