OAKVILLE, Ontario, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM) (FRANKFURT:KT9) (WKN:A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company”) announces the completion of the feasibility study (“FS”) tendering process by selecting SRK Consulting Limited (“SRK”) and a joint bid by Coffey, a Tetra Tech Company & Royal IHC, all highly reputable multinational mining engineering and technical consulting companies, to conduct the feasibility study for its K.Hill manganese deposit in Botswana.



The tendering process began in early November 2019 with six service providers invited to bid. The scope of work in the request for proposal (“RFP”) was divided into two work packages which will run in parallel. Work Package 1 (“WP1”) encompasses all of the technical mining disciplines but will exclude processing, infrastructure and environmental / social. Work Package 2 (“WP2”) mainly encompasses the processing, infrastructure, and project execution disciplines. Bidders were given the option to bid for both work packages, but the RFP stated that Work Packages may be awarded individually.

After several rounds of formal RFP queries the Company received final proposals. SRK, who completed the PEA for Giyani earlier this year, was awarded WP1 while WP2 was awarded to the joint Coffey and Royal IHC bid. The joint bid provides Giyani with specialized experience from Tetra Tech in the process of making electrolytic manganese metal (“EMM”) in a solvent extraction / electrowinning (“SX/EW”) plant and mining engineering and construction experience from Royal IHC.

The Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (“ESIA”) was tendered separately and bids are currently being assessed by the Company. The Company will update the market in due course as to the selection of the ESIA contractor.

Giyani will now move to the contracting phase which commences with a site visit with SRK, Coffey, and Royal IHC during the week of December 16, 2019.

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani commented:

“We are extremely excited to start this crucial phase of Giyani’s development. Commencing the FS for K.Hill, along with the ESIA which we will kick off shortly thereafter, is a very important step forward, one that will prepare the Company for the next and most important phase of its development, becoming one of the leading independent producers of high purity manganese for the battery electric vehicle market.”

Mike Beare, Project Manager for SRK commented:

“SRK is very much looking forward to building on the work of the PEA and applying its skills to further development of the K.Hill project. This will assist Giyani with their continued growth into the burgeoning battery metals sector which we see as an area of considerable investment in years to come.”



Jacques du Toit, Project Director for Coffey & Derk Hartman, Director EPC & Project Delivery for IHC Mining, part of the Royal IHC Group, commented:

“Coffey & Royal IHC are delighted to have been awarded the processing, infrastructure and project execution work package for the feasibility study. We recognise that Giyani’s K.Hill manganese project offers outstanding potential for investors and look forward to providing our combined services and solutions to Giyani for the development of the K.Hill manganese project.”

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a Canadian junior explorer and developer focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the development of its high-grade manganese project in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. website: http://giyanimetals.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

About SRK

SRK Consulting is an independent global mining consulting firm that is owned by its worldwide employees and specialises in technical studies that deliver added value and reduced risk to all stakeholders. Website: https://www.srk.co.uk/en

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of construction, engineering, program management, construction management and technical services worldwide. The work on the K.Hill project will be completed through Tetra Tech’s wholly owned subsidiary Coffey Geotechnics Ltd, a Tetra Tech Company in the United Kingdom. www.coffeygeotechnics.co.uk/sectors/, www.tetratech.com

About Royal IHC

Royal IHC is an independent global engineering and contracting company with more than 3,000 employees working in 39 locations worldwide. It is privately owned with a head office in The Netherlands. IHC Mining is a leading service provider in mining and mineral processing, metallurgical & bulk test work programs, design & engineering, project management services and EPC(M) contracting. Website: https://www.royalihc.com/

Robin Birchall, CEO

Contact:

Giyani Metals Corporation

Robin Birchall

CEO, Director

+447711313019

rbirchall@giyanimetals.com

