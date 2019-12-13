TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s leading hospitality group, Kinka Family , proudly announced that it was the recipient of five awards by the Toronto Star Readers’ Choice Awards, including Best Asian Restaurant and Best Café/Bistro.

Founded in 2009 in Toronto, Ontario, Kinka Family aims to revolutionize the dining and hospitality industry in North America through its diverse portfolio of restaurants and cafés centred on Japanese cuisine. Among the company’s portfolio are KINTON RAMEN , KINKA IZAKAYA , KINTORI YAKITORI , JaBistro , and NEO COFFEE BAR . The company also operates restaurants in Montreal, Chicago, Tokyo, and Seoul.

This year, the Toronto Star, one of Canada’s most read newspapers, published the winners of its first Readers’ Choice Awards. The competition allowed its readership to cast their votes across various sectors including retail, health, entertainment, and hospitality. The awards are held in high regard for recognizing outstanding businesses and professionals across the city.

After more than 40,000 people cast their votes, Toronto Star released the results for Diamond, Platinum, and Gold winners. Kinka Family took home five awards across four categories including:

Best Sushi – JaBistro – Diamond

Best Asian – KINKA IZAKAYA – Diamond

Best Asian – KINTON RAMEN – Platinum

Best Café/Bistro – NEO COFFEE BAR (Fredrick/King St E) – Diamond

Best Coffee Shop – NEO COFFEE BAR – Platinum

“We are very grateful to the individuals who took the time to vote for our establishments because it truly reinforces all of the hard work that goes into every one of our venues,” said James Hyunsoo Kim, CEO of Kinka Family. “Our mission at Kinka Family is to serve people happiness and to deliver exceptional hospitality experiences by creating great food with quality ingredients.”

The company experienced rapid expansion through 2019, including new locations in Canada and the United States. Up ahead, Kinka Family is slated for continued expansion with more restaurants on the horizon opening across North America.

“The opportunities ahead for Kinka Family are possible because of our loyal guests and those who voted for our venues for the Toronto Star Readers’ Choice Awards,” said Hyunsoo. “We congratulate the other winners in their respective categories and wish them continued success in the future.”

About KINKA FAMILY

KINKA FAMILY is a full-service international hospitality group. With a mission of Serving People Happiness, Kinka Family is dedicated to serving everyone who walks through their doors quality food and exceptional hospitality experiences. The group owns and operates a diverse portfolio of restaurants and cafés in Toronto, Montreal, Chicago, Tokyo, and Seoul. Included are KINKA IZAKAYA, KINTON RAMEN, JaBistro, KINTORI YAKITORI, and NEO COFFEE BAR. For more information, visit www.kinkafamily.com .

