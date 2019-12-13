Mexico City, Mexico, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over a billion arrivals fuel the tourism industry every year. The bulk of these are shared by the top destinations in the world. Mexico has always been up there with peers that include France, Spain, the US, Italy, China, and Thailand. The past few years were no exception with the 2018 figures placing it at number seven. This is on the strength of 41.4 million tourists who collectively spent more than $22 billion in the country. Most came from the US and Canada, but there is also a growing contingent from Asia and Europe. Mexico simply has much to offer and people recognize this fact.





It was in the 19th century when the country began to attract attention as an explorer's paradise. The Mexican Republic was just established and writings about it were starting to reach the consciousness of American and European travelers. After the war came a long period of peace which greatly benefited the economy. Tourism was heavily promoted and infrastructure was built to make vital sites more accessible. People became fascinated by Mexican culture, art, heritage, and natural beauty. The proximity of the United States to the country made it an ideal travel destination, especially since the weather is pleasant all year round.





Indeed, it's the resort towns that get the most visitors in this region. Mexico has long coasts in the eastern and western parts of the country. Those who wish to escape the winter chill can head down to the beaches and enjoy days in the sun. For example, Baja California's Cabo San Lucas is a very popular getaway destination with countless resorts, bars, and outdoor restaurants. A wild nightlife and water-based activities await intrepid tourists. On the other side lies Cancun, the jewel of the Yucatan Peninsula that faces the Caribbean Sea. It's a preferred destination among students on spring break.





Holidaymakers will have the time of their lives thanks to the excellent facilities including accommodations and transportation. Since these beaches have been attracting millions for decades, they have become specialized in providing the best experience to their guests.





Of course, it's not all about parties and beaches. Mexico boasts of an incredible history that includes advanced ancient civilizations. Its ruins provide a glimpse into the past in unique and tangible ways. Visit old temples, outposts, palaces, observatories, fortifications, tombs, and other structures built by the Mayans. Learn more about their way of life and how this has influenced how Mexicans live today. The best ones can be found in Tulum, Chichen Itza, Palenque, Monte Alban, Bonampak, and Teotihuacan. Some even have surviving murals depicting the life and times of kings.





Other attractions to see are colonial cities and natural reserves. The Spanish built several centers of commerce and power back when they were ruling the country. They left fine baroque buildings, monuments, and other interesting items that are still there to this day. Many are drawn to Mexico's natural wonders including the expansive Copper Canyon, the Cenotes and underground rivers, the Monarch Butterfly Reserves, and the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef. All of these have remarkable beauty and biodiversity.



If you want to have the most amazing trip to Mexico, then be sure to book your vacation through Royal Holiday Vacations packages. Pick a destination and check the availability. For instance, you can go to Royal Holiday Cancun and make a splash at the beaches with your loved ones. Inquire about membership today.

