OLVI PLC                      STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 DEC 2019

FLAGGING NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH CHAPTER 9 SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT

Olvi plc (Business ID 0170318-9) has on 13 December 2019 received a notice in accordance with the Securities Markets Act from FMR LLC.

Through a transaction concluded on 11 December 2019, the holding of entities controlled by FMR LLC has decreased to 4.83 percent of Olvi plc's Series A shares.

Olvi plc has two (2) series of shares. Olvi plc has a total of 20,722,232 shares divided into 3,732,256 Series K shares and 16,989,976 Series A shares. At the General Meeting of Shareholders, each Series K share carries 20 votes, and each Series A share carries one vote.

1. Identity of the issuer: OLVI PLC
2. Reason for the notification: A disposal of shares
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: FMR LLC

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
 % of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both in %Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.83% Shares
1.09% Voting Rights		0.00% Shares
0.00% Voting Rights		4.83% Shares
1.09% Voting Rights		20,722,232 Shares
91,635,096 Voting Rights
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
 		5.00% Shares
1.13% Voting Rights		0.00% Shares
0.00% Voting Rights		5.00% Shares
1.13% Voting Rights		 



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of
shares		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
ISIN codeDirect

(SMA 9:5)		Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct

(SMA 9:5)		Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009900401 1,001,611 Shares

1,001,611 Voting Rights 		 4.83% Shares

1.09% Voting Rights
SUBTOTAL A 1,001,611 Shares

1,001,611 Voting Rights 		 4.83% Shares

1.09% Voting Rights


Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

 
Name% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal of both
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management & Research Company
FMR Co., Inc.		2.17% Shares
0.49% Voting Rights		0.00% Shares
0.00% Voting Rights		2.17% Shares
0.49% Voting Rights
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management & Research Company
Fidelity Management & Research (Japan) Limited		1.45% Shares
0.33% Voting Rights		0.00% Shares
0.00% Voting Rights		1.45% Shares
0.33% Voting Rights
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management & Research Company
Fidelity Management & Research (U.K.) Inc.
FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited		1.21% Shares
0.27% Voting Rights		0.00% Shares
0.00% Voting Rights		1.21% Shares
0.27% Voting Rights

OLVI PLC

Further information:
Lasse Aho, Managing Director, Olvi plc
Phone +358 290 00 1050 or +358 400 203 600

DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.olvi.fi