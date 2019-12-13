OLVI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 DEC 2019
FLAGGING NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH CHAPTER 9 SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT
Olvi plc (Business ID 0170318-9) has on 13 December 2019 received a notice in accordance with the Securities Markets Act from FMR LLC.
Through a transaction concluded on 11 December 2019, the holding of entities controlled by FMR LLC has decreased to 4.83 percent of Olvi plc's Series A shares.
Olvi plc has two (2) series of shares. Olvi plc has a total of 20,722,232 shares divided into 3,732,256 Series K shares and 16,989,976 Series A shares. At the General Meeting of Shareholders, each Series K share carries 20 votes, and each Series A share carries one vote.
1. Identity of the issuer: OLVI PLC
2. Reason for the notification: A disposal of shares
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: FMR LLC
|Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both in %
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|4.83% Shares
1.09% Voting Rights
|0.00% Shares
0.00% Voting Rights
|4.83% Shares
1.09% Voting Rights
|20,722,232 Shares
91,635,096 Voting Rights
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|5.00% Shares
1.13% Voting Rights
|0.00% Shares
0.00% Voting Rights
|5.00% Shares
1.13% Voting Rights
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
|A: Shares and voting rights
|Class/type of
shares
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|ISIN code
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009900401
|1,001,611 Shares
1,001,611 Voting Rights
|4.83% Shares
1.09% Voting Rights
|SUBTOTAL A
|1,001,611 Shares
1,001,611 Voting Rights
|4.83% Shares
1.09% Voting Rights
|Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|Name
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both
|FMR LLC
Fidelity Management & Research Company
FMR Co., Inc.
|2.17% Shares
0.49% Voting Rights
|0.00% Shares
0.00% Voting Rights
|2.17% Shares
0.49% Voting Rights
|FMR LLC
Fidelity Management & Research Company
Fidelity Management & Research (Japan) Limited
|1.45% Shares
0.33% Voting Rights
|0.00% Shares
0.00% Voting Rights
|1.45% Shares
0.33% Voting Rights
|FMR LLC
Fidelity Management & Research Company
Fidelity Management & Research (U.K.) Inc.
FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited
|1.21% Shares
0.27% Voting Rights
|0.00% Shares
0.00% Voting Rights
|1.21% Shares
0.27% Voting Rights
OLVI PLC
Further information:
Lasse Aho, Managing Director, Olvi plc
Phone +358 290 00 1050 or +358 400 203 600
