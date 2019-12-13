Codan Insurance has renegotiated its lease contract for 3,350 sqm in Verkstedveien 3. The lease contract has a duration of six years, starting from February 2020.



The Norwegian Directorate for e-health has signed a new lease contract for 1,500 sqm in Verkstedveien 3. The lease contract has a duration of six years, starting from February 2020.

Norsk Helsenett SF has renegotiated its lease contract for 1,500 sqm in Verkstedveien 3. The lease contract has a duration of 2.3 years, starting from October 2023.

