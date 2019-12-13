NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the 33rd Annual National MPS Society Family Conference, December 19-21 in Orlando, FL.

“Our company’s attendance and sponsored booth at this year’s National MPS Society Family Conference will provide us access to meet families of patients who have been living with these devastating MPS diseases as well as newly diagnosed patients’ families,” said Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos Therapeutics, “We hope that through our studies with SLS-005 we can offer some hope and possibly a potential treatment for those with Sanfilippo syndrome.”



Seelos plans to study SLS-005 (trehalose) in Mucopolysaccharidosis Type III (MPS III), also known as Sanfilippo Syndrome.



The clinical trial for SLS-005 is a combined Phase IIb/III, multicenter study designed to assess safety, tolerability and efficacy of trehalose IV in Sanfilippo A and B based on functional outcomes, biomarkers, neuro-cognitive assessments and quality of life measurements. Additionally, Seelos intends to expand inclusion of Sanfilippo type C and D patients as well as type A and B patients who do not meet the trial entry criteria into a separate expanded patient access study.



About National MPS Society



The National MPS Society and its members raise money to provide student fellowships and fund research projects. They participate in and host technical conferences that allow researchers to collaborate and discuss their findings. They collaborate with other lysosomal storage disease (LSD) patient support groups and family research foundations to fund research. Their family support programs range from continuing education scholarships to medical travel expense assistance, and they publish a series of resource guides dealing with specific syndromes and treatments that can help families learn more about the MPS diagnosis and the future to come. Their digital newsletter, Courage, features stories on research and medical advances, family news, upcoming events, advocacy opportunities and fundraising efforts. Each year, they hold a conference at different locations, enabling families to meet and learn more about their disease. They also provide emotional support to all those affected by MPS. https://mpssociety.org/about/



About Trehalose



Trehalose is a low molecular weight disaccharide (.342 kDa) that crosses the blood brain barrier, stabilizes proteins, and importantly activates autophagy which is the process that clears material from cells. In several animal models of diseases, associated with abnormal cellular protein aggregation or storage of pathologic material, it has been shown to reduce aggregation of misfolded proteins and reduce accumulation of pathologic material. Trehalose activates autophagy through the activation of Transcription Factor EB (TFEB), a key factor in lysosomal and autophagy gene expression. Activation of TFEB is an emerging therapeutic target for a number of diseases with pathologic accumulation of storage material.



Forward Looking Statements



Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding our plans to study SLS-005 (trehalose) in MPS III, also known as Sanfilippo Syndrome, and our intention to expand inclusion of Sanfilippo type C and D patients as well as type A and B patients who do not meet the trial entry criteria into a separate expanded patient access study. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated to Seelos' business include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its clinical studies and not gaining marketing approvals for our product candidates, the risks associated with the implementation of a new business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund our development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to our current stock price, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.



