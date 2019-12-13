Falls Church, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its annual membership meeting Dec. 12, the Professional Services Council, an organization representing the government services sector, announced the election of PAE’s CEO John Heller to a one-year term as secretary on its board of directors.

Heller served on the PSC Executive Committee this past year. His new role starts Jan. 1.

“John’s election to serve as one of the top three member-leaders of the association is a reflection of his proven leadership demonstrated both through his volunteer work with PSC as well as his role as CEO of PAE,” said David J. Berteau, PSC president and CEO.

A nominating committee reviews and recommends a slate of potential board members then forwards the slate to the current board for a vote.

“PSC is the premiere association for federal government contractors,” Heller said. “I look forward to guiding the direction of the association along with the other board members and the Executive Committee. I’m honored to serve in this new capacity.”

