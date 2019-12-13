Ketchikan, Alaska, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cape Fox Lodge has launched a new, updated website, www.capefoxlodge.com which launched December 6th. This website showcases everything offered at Cape Fox Lodge. When visiting the updated booking site, you can view the stunning lobby and all the heritage represented, the beautiful renovated rooms and exterior of the lodge, learn of the culture and history of the Tlingit who settled in the Village of Saxman, envision all the thrilling activities from fishing for salmon to hiking the numerous trails right outside your door, plan your corporate event in the new meeting rooms, and view the cuisine prepared by their renowned chefs.

Cape Fox Lodge is a subsidiary of Cape Fox Corporation in Ketchikan, Alaska. It has been a premier location for tourists for almost 30 years. Cape Fox Lodge has always offered tourists a premier Alaskan vacation with scenic views in all their rooms, top-rated activities, along with outstanding amenities. In 2018, Cape Fox Lodge began renovations to both its interior and exterior. With the renovations now complete, Cape Fox Lodge is excited to showcase everything it offers to all its visitors, corporate, families, and individuals with their new booking website.

Some of the features you can discover on the new Cape Fox Lodge website include:

A video of Tlingit artist Kenneth white as he works in Saxman, Alaska

A cultural and historical view of the Tlingit people

A view of the accommodations and scenic views offered

A full list of things to do when you visit the Lodge

Our menus and cuisine prepared by our celebrated chefs

Our meeting and event space which is perfect for corporate events and weddings, and finally

Our new booking site

Tim Lewis, the Commercial Business Operations Manager for Cape Fox Lodge, recently said, “People come to Cape Fox Lodge for an adventure.” The new booking website gives you a preview of the adventure you can have at this wonderful, newly renovated Lodge. Come view our new site and book your next adventure at www.capefoxlodge.com. You can also follow our Facebook page.

For additional information, email Heather Kaiser at hkaiser@capefoxss.com or call (703) 749-3045.

