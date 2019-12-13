Company Announcement

13 December 2019

Announcement No. 19

CFO Roland M. Andersen to leave NKT by end-June 2020

The NKT Board of Directors informs that Roland M. Andersen, Chief Financial Officer of NKT A/S and NKT has decided to leave the company no later than end-June 2020.



Chairman of the Board of Directors, Jens Due Olsen says:

- I regret that Roland M. Andersen has decided to move on from NKT and I wish to thank him for his dedicated work since he joined in 2015. In the past four years, Roland has held a leading position in the continued transformation of the power cables company, the acquisition of ABB HV Cables and the split of NKT into two separate listed companies. Furthermore I would like to address a special thanks for taking up the position as Interim CEO until Alexander Kara joined 1 August this year.

The Board of Directors and the NKT Group Leadership Team headed by CEO Alexander Kara remains fully committed to execute on the company’s strategic plans towards improved profitability.

The search for a new CFO of NKT will be initiated shortly.

Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654

Media Relations: Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2349 9098

