Plastic, with is multiple uses and in its diverse forms, is one of the most preferred material for manufacturing a number of finished goods required by various industries as well as end users. Factors such as low cost manufacturing, sustainability, large scale availability of raw material, durability, etc. are driving the Bangladesh plastic market at a CAGR of 8%.



This report has provided deep insights into the plastic market of Bangladesh by conducting a segmented research covering aspects such as the macro-economic outlook, market overview, drivers, challenges, trade and regulatory scenario. They have also provided a detailed trade analysis on the basis of trade volume, type, and subtype, etc. with the top 5 countries Bangladesh shares trade relations with.



Alongside, the findings portray changing composition of the plastic market which we have classified into finished plastic goods and raw plastic. The current per capita plastic consumption in Bangladesh is 7kg/year as compared to other developed countries like US and Singapore where the annual per capita consumption is over 100 kg. Hence there exists a huge potential in this market which is poised to grow to US$ 6.5 Billion by 2024-25.



Besides, the report also includes the profiles of key players like Dutch Bangla Pack, Sinobangla, Lira Plastics, KPL, etc. along with their Business Overview, product portfolio and financials, providing a comprehensive outlook of the Bangladesh Plastic Market. Overall, the report provides all the prerequisite information for clients looking to venture in this industry, and facilitate them to formulate schemes while going for an investment/partnership in the industry.

Key Topics Covered



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Bangladesh - Demographics and Macro Economic Outlook

3.1 Demographics

3.1.1 Population

3.2 GDP

3.3 FDI



4. Bangladesh Plastic Market Overview

4.1 Current Market and Forecast 2025

4.2 Net Import

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.3.1 Raw Plastic (Polymers)

4.3.2 Finished Plastic Goods



5. Bangladesh Plastic Trade Scenario

5.1 Import

5.1.1 Value Trend (2013-14 to 2018-19)

5.1.2 Import by Product (2013-14 and 2018-19)

5.1.3 Import by Country (2013-14 and 2018-19)

5.1.4 Top Five Importing Countries

5.2 Export

5.2.1 Value Trend (2013-14 to 2018-19)

5.2.2 Export by Product (2013-14 and 2018-19)

5.2.3 Export by Country (2013-14 and 2018-19)

5.2.4 Top Five Exporting Countries



6. Industry Drivers and Challenges

6.1 Drivers

6.2 Challenges



7. Regulatory Scenario for Plastic Industry

7.1 Incentives and Subsidies

7.2 Export Promotion Zones

7.3 Quality Standards/Manufacturing Practices

7.4 Import Duties

7.5 Government Restrictions for Plastic Use



8. Competitive Scenario

8.1 Cluster Analysis

8.2 Company Profiles

8.2.1 Dutch Bangla Pack Limited

8.2.2 Sinobangla Industries Limited (SBIL)

8.2.3 Lira Plastic

8.2.4 Packman Bangladesh Limited

8.2.5 Bismillah Plastics

8.2.6 Q Pail Limited

8.2.7 KPL Plastics

8.2.8 Navana Engineering Limited (NEL)



