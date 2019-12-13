Lugano, Switzerland, December 13, 2019 – Helsinn, a Swiss pharmaceutical group focused on building quality cancer care products, is presenting a scientific poster assessing acute care involving chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) amongst breast cancer patients receiving various treatments for CINV prophylaxis including NEPA, at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). The congress is taking place from 10-14 December 2019 and the presentation details are below.
This study evaluated rates of CINV-related acute care (emergency visits or inpatient admissions) from a prospective study of 400 patients receiving NEPA (AKYNZEO®) and patients receiving other antiemetics (n = 1,200) from a large electronic health record database of patients treated with anthracycline plus cyclophosphamide (AC), following the US Food and Drug Administration’s framework on use of Real World Data (RWD) to support single-arm trials.
Lee Schwartzberg, MD, Executive Director of the West Cancer Center in Germantown, TN, Professor of Medicine at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, was lead investigator of the study. According to Dr. Schwartzberg: “The acute care associated with CINV among patients receiving AC in the standard delivery of care represents a shortcoming both in clinical and economic outcomes. We are encouraged by the results of this study to help address the unmet needs of CINV in patients taking AC chemotherapy.”
Presentation Details
Abstract Title: Avoidable acute care involving chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) among patients with breast cancer receiving anthracycline + cyclophosphamide (AC) with NEPA prophylaxis relative to other antiemetics: An external control arm analysis
Date: Friday 13th December 2019
Session Name: PS5. Poster Session 5
Time, Location: 5:00pm – 7:00pm
The full abstract can be viewed on the SABCS website: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/7946
About AKYNZEO® (NEPA)
AKYNZEO® is the first and only 5-HT3 and NK1 receptor combination approved for the prevention of chemotherapy induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting. A single dose of AKYNZEO® given with dexamethasone has been shown to prevent chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting for 5 days.
INDICATION
AKYNZEO® (netupitant 300mg/palonosetron 0.5mg) capsules was approved October 2014 in the United States and is indicated in combination with dexamethasone in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of cancer chemotherapy, including, but not limited to, highly emetogenic chemotherapy.
AKYNZEO® (fosnetupitant 235mg/palonosetron 0.25) for injection was approved April 2018 in the United States and is indicated in combination with dexamethasone in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy.
Limitations of Use
§ AKYNZEO for injection has not been studied for the prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with anthracycline plus cyclophosphamide chemotherapy.
AKYNZEO is a combination of palonosetron, a serotonin-3 (5-HT3) receptor antagonist, and netupitant or fosnetupitant, substance P/neurokinin-1 (NK-1) receptor antagonists: palonosetron prevents nausea and vomiting during the acute phase and netupitant/fosnetupitant prevents nausea and vomiting during both the acute and delayed phase after cancer chemotherapy.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Warnings and Precautions
Adverse Reactions
Drug Interactions
Use in Specific Populations
For more information about AKYNZEO please see the full Prescribing Information or visit www.AKYNZEO.com
About the Helsinn Group
Helsinn is a privately owned pharmaceutical group with an extensive portfolio of marketed cancer care products and a robust drug development pipeline. Since 1976, Helsinn has been improving the everyday lives of patients, guided by core family values of respect, integrity and quality. The Group works across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and nutritional supplements and has expertise in research, development, manufacture and the commercialization of therapeutic and supportive care products for cancer, pain and inflammation and gastroenterology. In 2016, Helsinn created the Helsinn Investment Fund to support early-stage investment opportunities in areas of unmet patient need. The company is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, with operating subsidiaries in Switzerland, Ireland, the U.S., Monaco and China, as well as a product presence in approximately 190 countries globally.
To learn more about Helsinn Group please visit www.helsinn.com
For more information:
Helsinn Group Media Contact
Paola Bonvicini
Group Head of Communication
Lugano, Switzerland
Tel: +41 (0) 91 985 21 21
For more information, please visit www.helsinn.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Vimeo
Helsinn Healthcare S.A.
Lugano/Pazzallo, SWITZERLAND
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: