BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIU Technologies (“NIU”, or “the company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, has recently put into operation the newly built global R&D and manufacturing facility in Changzhou, China.



The new facility covers about 75 acres and has a designed capacity of 700,000 units per annum. NIU installed four semi-automatic assembly lines, one highly efficient double-decker logistics facility, a products showroom, and a dedicated quality control laboratory in the new factory. The quality control laboratory is equipped with full-automatic and semi-automatic instruments for components testing, and self-developed inspection systems for battery cell quality testing.

“After we put this new facility into operation, NIU’s annual capacity expanded from the existing 380,000 units to above one million units. We are very excited about the growth perspective of our business as we continued to enrich our product portfolio. In November 2019, NIU launched the first model of power-assisted electric bicycle, NIU Aero EB-01, together with three upgraded models of e-scooters designed for overseas markets. In January 2020, NIU will attend the CES to launch two brand new series of products,” commented Dr. Yan Li, NIU Technologies’ CEO.

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance smart e-scooters. NIU has a streamlined portfolio of products that address the needs of different segments of the modern urban resident, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

