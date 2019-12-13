Dublin, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Explosives Trace Detection Market & ETD Technologies - 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report defines, describes and forecasts the global Explosives Trace Detection market by technology, end-user, revenue source and geography. It includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the ETD market and provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, inhibitors, opportunities and challenges. Moreover, it covers various important aspects of the market including an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the explosives & drugs trace detection devices and kits market.



The global Explosives Trace Detection market and technologies are forecast to go through major shifts. New and maturing technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data & Data Analytics, Machine Learning Based automated interpretation & Smart Sensors, will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.

The Chinese & North American markets will continue to dominate the market, holding together over 50% of market during the forecast period.



The market growth is driven by the following factors:

Aviation travel and air-cargo industry growth

IED Terror

Drug Trafficking

ETD replacement market

Plans by China to build 234 new airports by 2035

New and maturing technologies (e.g., Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data & Data Analysis, Machine Learning Based Automated Interpretation & Smart Sensors)

President Trump and Presiden Xie administrations national security and law enforcement funding hike

This 2-volumes market report is the most comprehensive review of the global Explosives Trace Detection market available today. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.



This report presents a thorough analysis of 4 vertical, 3 technology, 4 revenue source and 5 regional markets. Furthermore, the report provides updated extensive data of 26 leading Explosives Trace Detection vendors.



Questions answered in this report include:

What is the ETD market size and what are the trends of 43 submarkets during 2020-2025?

What are the Explosives Trace Detection submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

What drives the ETD customers to purchase Explosives Trace Detection solutions and services?

What are the Explosives Trace Detection technology & services trends?

ETD Market SWOT analysis

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

Companies Mentioned



Autoclear US (Formerly Control Screening LLC)

Biosensor Applications AB

DetectaChem LLC

Electronic Sensor Technology

Hitachi Ltd

ICx Technologies (Flir)

Implant Sciences Corp.

Ion Applications Inc.

Ketech Defence

Mistral Security Inc

Morpho Detection Inc.

NUCTECH Co. Ltd

Red X Defense

SCANNA MSC Ltd.

Scent Detection Technologies

Scintrex Trace

Sibel Ltd

Smiths Detection

Syagen Technology

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Westminster International Ltd.

