Dublin, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Command and Control Technologies Market in Defense, Law Enforcement & Public Safety - 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market is forecast to go through major shifts, growing to $30.5 billion by 2025.

Drivers for this market include new and maturing technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Communications, Big Data & Data Analysis, IoT, and G-5 communications, which will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.

Additional factors to drive the Command & Control Technologies Market include:

  • Terror, national security and crime
  • China-U.S high-tech Arms Race
  • Trump administration's higher DOD, DHS and law enforcement funding
  • AI, Big Data, IoT & 5-G Technolgies
  • President Xi's internal security funding
  • The We Will Invest Whatever It Takes approach of autocratic governments (e.g., China, Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia) to avoid regime change
  • Cybercrime and cyberterrorism threats
  • Quantum Cryptology threats and opportunities
  • The ongoing conflicts in the Middle East

The report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 Vertical, 5 Technology, 5 Revenue Sources, 5 Regional and 43 National Markets, detailing 234 relevant 2018-2025 submarkets. The report also provides extensive and updated data on 31 Command and Control Technologies Vendors.

This 1,235-page report is the most comprehensive review of the global Command and Control Technologies Market available today. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

The report includes the following Command & Control System Configurations:

  • C2I - Command, Control & Intelligence
  • C2ISR - C2I plus Surveillance and Reconnaissance
  • C2ISTAR - C2, Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance)
  • C3 - Command, Control & Communications
  • C3I -Command, Control, Communications and Intelligence
  • C3ISTAR - C3 plus ISTAR
  • C4, C4I, C4ISR, C4ISTAR, C4ISREW, C4ISTAREW C - Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence and Interoperability
  • C5I - Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Collaboration and Intelligence

Questions answered in this report include:

  • What is the market size and what are the trends of 232 submarkets during 2018-2025?
  • What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?
  • Who are the decision-makers?
  • What drives the customers to purchase command and control systems solutions and services?
  • What are the customers looking for?
  • What are the command and control systems technology & services trends?
  • What are the 10 Vertical and Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?
  • What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

Companies Mentioned

  • Activu
  • BAE Systems
  • Barco
  • Boeing Company
  • CACI International Inc.
  • Christie Digital Systems
  • Collins Aerospace
  • Datapath Limited
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • Extron Electronics
  • General Dynamics Corp.
  • Green Hippo
  • Harris Corp.
  • Hiperwall Inc.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • InFocus Corp.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
  • Leonardo S.p.A.
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Matrox
  • Northrop Grumman Corp.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Planar System Inc.
  • Raytheon
  • RGB Spectrum Inc.
  • Saab AB
  • Thales Group
  • tvONE
  • Userful Corp
  • VuWall Technology Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/50gm12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900