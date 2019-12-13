Operating Income up 28% in quarter; 39% through nine months

Net income up 33% in quarter; 38% through nine months

Revenue shortfall more than offset by improved pricing, operating efficiencies

Improving order trends suggest shortfall was concentrated earlier in this year’s cycle

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virco Mfg. Corporation (Nasdaq:VIRC) today announced results for its fiscal quarter and nine months ended October 31, 2019:

In the third quarter ended October 31, 2019 operating income improved 28% to $6,369,000 from $4,961,000 in the same period last year. Through nine months, operating income improved 39% to $12,951,000 from $9,348,000 in the same period last year. These improvements come despite overall declines in revenue of 13% in the quarter and 6% for the nine-months ended October 31, 2019. Management attributes the improved earnings to a combination of better operating efficiencies and realization of a price increase effective earlier in the year. The revenue declines appear to have been due to slower-than-expected order rates early in this year’s purchasing cycle for public school furniture. Management’s preferred measure of overall business activity (actual YTD shipments + the unshipped backlog) bottomed out at nearly an 11% decline YOY in July of this year, but as of the end of November recovered to 5% below last year’s figure.

This year’s delivery season was highlighted by a number of uncertainties including the impacts of tariffs, related transportation disruptions as importers attempted to accelerate their shipments ahead of new tariffs, and shortages of temporary/casual labor due to record low unemployment levels. Management believes the Company’s domestic infrastructure and largely permanent workforce insulated it from some of these challenges, allowing better control of the order-to-cash cycle.

Here are the numbers for the third quarter and nine months ended October 31, 2019:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended In thousands, except per share data 10/31/2019 10/31/2018 10/31/2019 10/31/2018 (Unaudited) Net sales $ 66,998 $ 76,809 $ 164,250 $ 174,180 Cost of sales 40,153 50,379 99,582 112,933 Gross profit 26,845 26,430 64,668 61,247 Selling, general administrative & other expense 20,476 21,469 51,717 51,899 Operating income 6,369 4,961 12,951 9,348 Pension expense 188 296 564 856 Interest expense, net 603 630 2,210 1,898 Income before income taxes 5,578 4,035 10,177 6,594 Income tax expense 1,686 1,103 3,485 1,759 Net income $ 3,892 $ 2,932 $ 6,692 $ 4,835 Net income per share - basic $ 0.25 $ 0.19 $ 0.43 $ 0.31 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.19 $ 0.43 $ 0.31 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 15,654 15,486 15,568 15,399 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 15,710 15,582 15,621 15,491 10/31/2019 1/31/2019 10/31/2018 Current assets $ 63,270 $ 63,111 $ 71,476 Non-current assets 76,595 60,002 59,050 Current liabilities 25,392 32,125 34,361 Non-current liabilities 49,924 33,961 32,881 Stockholders' equity 64,549 57,027 63,284

Commenting on these results, Virco CEO and Chairman Robert Virtue said: “We thought this would be an especially challenging delivery season and it turned out that way. Although we are disappointed in the revenue decline, we’re proud of the way we were able to respond to these numerous challenges. Our “on-time-and-complete” performance was outstanding this year. It’s a real credit to our employees that they were able to meet the opening deadlines of so many schools while also operating at very high levels of efficiency. I’m very proud of what we accomplished.”

President Doug Virtue elaborated: “There are many moving pieces in modern, turnkey, full campus deliveries. The more of those pieces we control, the better we perform. Our vertical business model and domestic infrastructure, staffed by expert employees who we believe are the very best in our industry, give us room-by-room control of complicated orders. This season illustrated the financial benefits of that control.”

