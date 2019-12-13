Nordecon AS’ financial calendar for 2020:

Event Due date Due week IV quarter and 12 months 2019 interim report 06 February 2020 6 (2020) Audited annual report 2019 17 April 2020 16 (2020) I quarter and 3 months 2020 interim report 07 May 2020 19 (2020) 2019 annual general meeting of shareholders - 21 (2020) II quarter and half year 2020 interim report 06 August 2020 32 (2020) III quarter and 9 months 2020 interim report 05 November 2020 45 (2020) IV quarter and 12 months 2020 interim report 11 February 2021 7 (2021)

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Sweden and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2018 was 223 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 690 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.