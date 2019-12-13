Dublin, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cargo Van Upfit Equipment & Conversion Services in North America: Size, Segmentation, Competition & Outlook 2019 Data, 2020 - 2024 Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A fast-growing downstream business of upfit/conversion and installation of storage, shelving and other equipment for workready vans across numerous applications.
Report Highlights
This report analyzes and quantifies a niche segment of the market for OE commercial vans that are upfitted and equipped to specific customer requirements through the installation of shelves, storage, partitions, ladders, and numerous other equipment.
The vans are made work-ready for numerous service professions and vocational uses, some examples being electric and gas utility work, plumbers, electricians, refrigeration, etc.
With the advent of the Eurovan, the business of equipping commercial vans has had a new lease of life. Some of these equipment solutions will also find their way into e-commerce deliveries, as vendors like Amazon strive for delivery efficiencies.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jck32t
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
