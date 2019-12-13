SANTIAGO, Chile, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 11, 2019 S&P Global Ratings confirmed the A credit rating of Banco Santander-Chile S.A. with a Stable outlook. They expect that Santander Chile will maintain its solid credit fundamentals over the next 12-24 months despite the impact of the social unrest in Chile, considering that any short term effect on asset quality will not significantly weaken the bank’s risk or capital position.
Recently Fitch and Moody’s also confirmed their rating of A and A1 respectively for Santander Chile, both with a stable outlook.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Robert Moreno
Investor Relations
Banco Santander Chile
Bandera 140, Floor 20
Santiago, Chile
Tel: (562) 2320-8284
Email: irelations@santander.cl
