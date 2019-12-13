Dublin, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Road Freight Transport 2019/2020 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As consumer and e-commerce behaviour changes, the European Road Freight market is being forced to adapt to technology and visibility demands, whilst battling with ongoing driver shortages and EU policy.
This European Road Freight Transport 2019/2020 Update explores these changes, analysing the effects they are having upon the market whilst evaluating market growth and opportunities.
The role of transport companies are changing - driver shortages, the digital logistics market landscape and market sizing are key to these changes. The publisher's up to date analysis provides answers on these key topics.
Exclusive Highlights
This report contains:
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered
1. European Road Freight Transport: Changing patterns of transport
1.1 Demand uncertainty in the European market
1.2 Visibility
1.3 Digitalisation
1.4 Flexibility
1.5 The changing role of road freight operators
2. Technology: Start-ups and Disruptors
2.1 Digital forwarders
2.1.1 Service differentiation among digital forwarders
2.2 SaaS
2.2.1 Freight Exchange Platforms
2.2.1.1 Marketplaces
2.2.1.1.1 Service differentiation among marketplaces
2.2.1.2 Tender Platforms
2.2.1.2.1 Service differentiation among tender platforms
2.2.2 Visibility Platforms and Enablers
2.2.2.1 Service differentiation among visibility platforms and enablers
2.2.3 Transport Management Systems
2.3 Shipper Pain Points Addressed by Digital Start-Ups
2.3.1 Costly Manual Processes
2.3.2 Lack of Asset Visibility
2.3.3 Inefficient routing
2.3.4 Underutilisation of Assets
2.3.5 Price Opacity
2.4 Future of Digital Start-ups
2.4.1 Technology Improvements
2.4.2 Traditional Forwarders
2.4.3 Market Consolidation and Evolution
2.5 Digital Start-ups in the European Road Freight Market
2.5.1 Digital forwarders
2.5.1.1 Cargonexx
2.5.1.2 Everoad
2.5.1.3 InstaFreight
2.5.1.4 Ontruck
2.5.1.5 Quicargo
2.5.1.6 Sennder
2.5.1.7 Uber Freight
2.5.2 Captive Digital Forwarders
2.5.2.1 Chronotruck
2.5.2.2 Coyote Logistics
2.5.2.3 Saloodo!
2.5.2.4 Drive4Schenker
2.5.2.5 Upply
2.5.3 Marketplaces
2.5.3.1 Cargoclix
2.5.3.2 LoadFox
2.5.3.3 Teleroute
2.5.3.4 TIMOCOM.
2.5.4 Tender Platforms
2.5.4.1 Tendereasy
2.5.4.2 TNX Logistics
2.5.4.3 Transporeon (Ticontract)
2.5.5 Visibility Platforms and Enablers
2.5.5.1 FourKites
2.5.5.2 project44
2.5.5.3 Shippeo
2.5.5.4 Sixfold
2.5.5.5 Veroo
3. Driver Shortages
3.1 Overview
3.2 Factors behind driver shortages
3.2.1 High Training Costs
3.2.2 Working conditions / Treatment of drivers
3.2.3 Wages
3.2.4 Aging drivers and lack of new younger drivers
3.2.5 Lack of females in the profession
3.3 Strategies to mitigate driver shortage
3.3.1 The use of apprenticeships and training schemes to attract young people
3.3.2 Seasonal Hiring
3.3.3 Recruiting Ex-Army Personnel as Drivers
3.3.4 The use of technology
3.3.5 Institutions and governmental input
3.3.6 Attracting female truck drivers
3.3.7 Attracting foreign drivers
3.3.8 The use of financial incentives
3.4 Conclusion
4. Mid-Year Market sizing and forecasts 2019
4.1 European Road Freight Market Mid-Year
4.2 Domestic Road Freight Market Mid-Year
4.3 International Road Freight Market Mid-Year
Companies Mentioned
