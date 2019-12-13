Dublin, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Road Freight Transport 2019/2020 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As consumer and e-commerce behaviour changes, the European Road Freight market is being forced to adapt to technology and visibility demands, whilst battling with ongoing driver shortages and EU policy.

This European Road Freight Transport 2019/2020 Update explores these changes, analysing the effects they are having upon the market whilst evaluating market growth and opportunities.



The role of transport companies are changing - driver shortages, the digital logistics market landscape and market sizing are key to these changes. The publisher's up to date analysis provides answers on these key topics.



Exclusive Highlights

According to estimates, the European road freight industry has a driver shortage of at least 360,000 drivers.

The role of transport companies is changing - in addition to providing transportation of goods, they must be able to generate data led insights about their customers' supply chains to add more value.

The European road freight market grew in real terms by 1.2% in the first half of 2019 year-on-year.

The international road freight market has shown weak growth in H1 2019.

The hesitance towards adopting technologies within the road freight market continues to hold back digitalisation.

Incumbents have already started responding to the digital challengers, mainly by acquiring digital start-ups.

This report contains:

The publisher's market map and analysis of the Digital Road Freight landscape, including extensive interviews with digital forwarders

Market sizing including H1 growth rates for 2019, full year projections for 2019 and 5 year ahead forecasts

Detailed analysis of the present and future of the European road freight market

Examination of the driver shortage crisis, including the causes and what governments and trade unions are doing to resolve the crisis

Key Questions Answered



How are digital start-ups infiltrating the road freight industry? And to what effect?

How is the road freight market reacting to these technological advances? Are they developing their own technologies or is the solution to acquire digital start-ups?

Are digital start ups evolving in order to compete within the road freight market? If so, how are they evolving?

What is the continuing effect of Brexit on European Road Freight market growth?

Are there any opportunities for growth within the market? And if so, what are they?

What are the key issues in the driver shortage? And what are trade unions and governments doing in response?

Is there a light at the end of the tunnel for the driver shortage crisis?

Key Topics Covered



1. European Road Freight Transport: Changing patterns of transport

1.1 Demand uncertainty in the European market

1.2 Visibility

1.3 Digitalisation

1.4 Flexibility

1.5 The changing role of road freight operators



2. Technology: Start-ups and Disruptors

2.1 Digital forwarders

2.1.1 Service differentiation among digital forwarders

2.2 SaaS

2.2.1 Freight Exchange Platforms

2.2.1.1 Marketplaces

2.2.1.1.1 Service differentiation among marketplaces

2.2.1.2 Tender Platforms

2.2.1.2.1 Service differentiation among tender platforms

2.2.2 Visibility Platforms and Enablers

2.2.2.1 Service differentiation among visibility platforms and enablers

2.2.3 Transport Management Systems

2.3 Shipper Pain Points Addressed by Digital Start-Ups

2.3.1 Costly Manual Processes

2.3.2 Lack of Asset Visibility

2.3.3 Inefficient routing

2.3.4 Underutilisation of Assets

2.3.5 Price Opacity

2.4 Future of Digital Start-ups

2.4.1 Technology Improvements

2.4.2 Traditional Forwarders

2.4.3 Market Consolidation and Evolution

2.5 Digital Start-ups in the European Road Freight Market

2.5.1 Digital forwarders

2.5.1.1 Cargonexx

2.5.1.2 Everoad

2.5.1.3 InstaFreight

2.5.1.4 Ontruck

2.5.1.5 Quicargo

2.5.1.6 Sennder

2.5.1.7 Uber Freight

2.5.2 Captive Digital Forwarders

2.5.2.1 Chronotruck

2.5.2.2 Coyote Logistics

2.5.2.3 Saloodo!

2.5.2.4 Drive4Schenker

2.5.2.5 Upply

2.5.3 Marketplaces

2.5.3.1 Cargoclix

2.5.3.2 LoadFox

2.5.3.3 Teleroute

2.5.3.4 TIMOCOM.

2.5.4 Tender Platforms

2.5.4.1 Tendereasy

2.5.4.2 TNX Logistics

2.5.4.3 Transporeon (Ticontract)

2.5.5 Visibility Platforms and Enablers

2.5.5.1 FourKites

2.5.5.2 project44

2.5.5.3 Shippeo

2.5.5.4 Sixfold

2.5.5.5 Veroo



3. Driver Shortages

3.1 Overview

3.2 Factors behind driver shortages

3.2.1 High Training Costs

3.2.2 Working conditions / Treatment of drivers

3.2.3 Wages

3.2.4 Aging drivers and lack of new younger drivers

3.2.5 Lack of females in the profession

3.3 Strategies to mitigate driver shortage

3.3.1 The use of apprenticeships and training schemes to attract young people

3.3.2 Seasonal Hiring

3.3.3 Recruiting Ex-Army Personnel as Drivers

3.3.4 The use of technology

3.3.5 Institutions and governmental input

3.3.6 Attracting female truck drivers

3.3.7 Attracting foreign drivers

3.3.8 The use of financial incentives

3.4 Conclusion



4. Mid-Year Market sizing and forecasts 2019

4.1 European Road Freight Market Mid-Year

4.2 Domestic Road Freight Market Mid-Year

4.3 International Road Freight Market Mid-Year

Companies Mentioned



Cargoclix

Cargonexx

Chronotruck

Coyote Logistics

Drive4Schenker

Everoad

FourKites

InstaFreight

LoadFox

Ontruck

project44

Quicargo

Saloodo!

Sennder

Shippeo

Sixfold

Teleroute

Tendereasy

TIMOCOM

TNX Logistics

Transporeon (Ticontract)

Uber Freight

Upply

Veroo

